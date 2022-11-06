Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker
With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
Big Blue View
Xavier McKinney injury: Giants’ safety out ‘a few weeks’ with hand injury
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss a few weeks with a hand injury he suffered while riding an ATV in Cabo during the bye week. McKinney posted the news himself on social media. McKinney said he suffered the injury while taking part in a guided ATV tour during...
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury
On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore. Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Colts name former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing Frank Reich
The Colts have dropped two bombshells on the 10th Monday of the 2022 regular season. Moments after announcing the firing Frank Reich, the Colts revealed that former Indianapolis Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday will serve as interim coach. Saturday, 47, played for the Colts from 1999-2011. He was a Pro...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
Chiefs snap counts: Kadarius Toney plays nine snaps in debut
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame errors to defeat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime in Week 9, starting the post-bye week 10-game stretch on the right foot. The offense played 100 total snaps, which is the most in a regular season game during the Patrick Mahomes era. They played 98 total offensive snaps during the Week 15 win against the New Orleans Saints in 2020. The disparity in defensive snaps shows you just how often they got off the field and gave the offense chances in the second half.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Tajae Sharpe: Signs with 49ers' practice squad
Sharpe was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and will now join the team's practice unit. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 230 yards while appearing in 15 games with the Falcons last season and has yet to appear in a contest in 2022. Sharpe will provide San Francisco with an additional depth option on offense and could even get elevated for Week 10 versus the Chargers if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is held out again.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Could play this week
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Williams (ankle) has a good shot to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams designated the rookie to return from IR on Oct. 26, opening a 21-day window where he can either be reinstated to the active roster or ruled out for the rest of the season. They technically can keep Williams out for another game and then activate him next week, but it sounds like McVay expects him to be ready by Sunday. The fifth-round pick makes for an interesting bench stash in fantasy leagues given the unsettled nature of the Rams' backfield.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries
The Buccaneers’ starting running back is reportedly not happy.
