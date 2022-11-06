ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Operation Unmasked finds 100% compliance with sex offender rules on Halloween

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Po8Ow_0j0yAR3K00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit found 100 percent compliance with rules forbidding certain offenders from decorating for Halloween.

The Sheriff’s Office joined with the police departments in Anthony, Texas, Horizon City and Socorro during Operation Unmasked.

In the days leading up to Halloween and on the day itself, they checked to make sure that certain offenders were not participating in Halloween.

The operation also included address and home verification checks of registered sex offenders on file with the Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, 72 offenders, on parole and probation, were checked. No violations were found nor were there any incidents to report.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested Tuesday night, Nov. 8, after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso releases schedule for Veterans Day 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Municipal Court/Bond Offices One-Stop Shop Tax Office Community Care Center Rawlings Dental Clinic WIC Offices HIV Prevention Center El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services launches “Pets for Vets” campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is celebrating those who served or are still serving our country this Veterans Day by waiving adoption fees on Nov. 11. Active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders are eligible to take part in the promotion that’s known as the “Pets for Vets” campaign. Animal Services […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CA Bernal files new motions ahead of initial DA removal hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed a State’s Motion to Restyle case in the removal petition against elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday, effectively removing local attorney Omar Carmona as a party to the lawsuit. Bernal filed her office’s intent to proceed in the removal of DA Rosales on November […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teenager missing in Las Cruces has been located.

11/8/22 UPDATE: Las Cruces Police department says 16-year-old Cassie Pawley-Cano has been located, and thanks those who helped share information on this case. No other information on her disappearance, how or when she was found was provided. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Time of confusion: Sister cities on the border separated by an hour

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Juarez are now in different time zones after the Texas side of the border switched from Daylight Saving Time and Mexico stayed an hour ahead, causing confusion for many residents. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decided not to go through with the time change. Officials are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

All three city of El Paso bond issues now appear to be headed to passing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All three of city of El Paso bond issues are leading after the latest update of voting totals released at 11:30 p.m. Proposition A, which would allocate $246.48 million for road improvements, is leading with 76,185 “yes” votes or 61.19 percent to 48,329 “no” votes or 38.81 percent. Proposition B, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dona Ana County sheriff incumbent takes lead over Republican challenger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County race for sheriff is turning into incumbent Kim Stewart’s favor as she takes the lead over Republican challenger Byron Hollister. Stewart spoke to KTSM late Tuesday night saying she will continue her efforts in the new term as sheriff. “The government is a pretty big lift and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fatal crash shuts down large portion of I-10 WB Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large stretch of I-10 westbound is open once again following a fatal accident that happened early Tuesday morning near the Piedras exit. El Paso Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after being ejected from their vehicle. Traffic remained heavily backed up while Special Traffic Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup

Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal vehicle crash in Anthony, TX.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday morning in Anthony, TX. Officials are reporting that a male individual has died as a result of a serious vehicle crash located on Antonio Street. According to the mayor of Anthony, TX., the male person was identified to be the driver. The incident […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy