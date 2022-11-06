Operation Unmasked finds 100% compliance with sex offender rules on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit found 100 percent compliance with rules forbidding certain offenders from decorating for Halloween.

The Sheriff’s Office joined with the police departments in Anthony, Texas, Horizon City and Socorro during Operation Unmasked.

In the days leading up to Halloween and on the day itself, they checked to make sure that certain offenders were not participating in Halloween.

The operation also included address and home verification checks of registered sex offenders on file with the Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, 72 offenders, on parole and probation, were checked. No violations were found nor were there any incidents to report.

