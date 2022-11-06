ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins hold on to beat Chicago Bears 35-32. Here are Joe Schad's Instant Takeaways

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields showed why they are two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL on Sunday.

But it was Miami's defense that held up late in a 35-32 victory at Soldier FIeld.

Fields was incomplete on a fourth-down pass with less than two minutes to play.

For most of the game, the Dolphins could not slow Fields, who ran for 178 yards and passed for 123 more.

But for a second consecutive game, Tagovailoa was phenomenal.

GAME RECAP:A look back as Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields duel in Chicago

'Claypool mugged?':No call on Dolphins' Keion Crossen in win vs. Bears draws Twitter's ire

Jeff Wilson debuts:Running back Jeff Wilson wanted trade and Dolphins were perfect fit

Dynamic Duo:Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are D's answer to Hill-Waddle

The game-deciding score was a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to newly-acquired running back Jeff Wilson with 6:07 left in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa completed 70 percent of his passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill caught 7 passes for 143 yards.

Melvin Ingram of the Dolphins had a key sack with less than five minutes to play.

The Dolphins have won three consecutive games, improving to 6-3, and closing with a half-game of the Bills in the AFC East.

The Bears fall to 3-6.

Here are five takeaways:

Tua shines in Windy City

Tua Tagovailoa's early-season production appears no fluke.

In chilly and windy conditions in Chicago on Sunday, Tua shined again.

What's most startling is how Tua continues to complete deep ball after deep ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tua is undoubtedly going to finish this season with one of the highest completion percentages in the NFL. But that's not a surprise.

What is more encouraging for Miami is that Tua is going to be among the league leaders in yards per attempt.

In the first half alone, Tua completed passes of 17, 18, 25, 26 and 39 yards.

Tua is playing with an incredible amount of confidence in himself and the offensive scheme and his teammates. What a complete 180 from last season.

Tyreek Hill's accomplishment

In the second quarter, Tyreek Hill went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

In Game 9. With Tua Tagovailoa, not Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.

Hill may end up as the best offensive player in Dolphins history other than Dan Marino.

Hill may be the first player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

When Hill back-flipped in the end zone after a first half touchdown, we were reminded how different things are now. The entire complexion of Miami's offense, and the Dolphins organization changed with Hill arrived.

He is not only the fastest player in the league, and virtually uncoverable.

He is an Alpha male. He is a very hard worker. He is a team leader.

His acquisition by general manager Chris Grier has been a stroke of genius.

Mixed bag on special teams

When Jaelan Phillips blocked a Bears punt and Andrew Van Ginkel ran it in for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead in the second quarter, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman was feeling good.

After all, Crossman's units have struggled most of this season.

Van Ginkel is arguably Miami's most important special teams contributor. And inserting Phillips, the 6-foot-5, 266-pound monster onto the punt block team was genius.

Considering that entering the game, Phillips was 31st among Dolphins players with only 19 special teams snaps, the Bears may not have been expecting to see him on that play. It's possible that the addition of a stud edge rusher like Bradley Chubb could open a top players like Phillips for a few additional special teams snaps.

Unfortunately, kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal wide left just before halftime. Yes, it was a bit windy. But Sanders can't miss that kick. He's struggled with kicks of 50 yards or more in recent times, but he has to make it from 29, even in tropical storm or blizzard conditions.

Xavien Howard concern?

Xavien Howard allowed a touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Moody.

According to Pro Football Reference, Dolphins touchdown passes allowed in 2022 at that point in the game were: Howard (4), Sam Eguavoen (2), Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen and more (1 apiece).

Howard is a Pro Bowler. He is playing through groin injuries. He is playing without Pro Bowler Byron Jones at the opposite corner.

But it just hasn't seemed like Howard is himself. He's a step slower than usual.

At the end of the third quarter, Howard was called for holding on a less-than-obvious violation. On that play, Howard came up with what would have been his first interception of the season.

It should be noted that corner Keion Crossen had a pass interference and a missed tackle in the first half and hasn't played quite as well as he practiced in the summer.

Crossen also could have been called for a pass interference with the game in the balance late in the fourth quarter, but was not.

But it should also be noted that undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou has played really, really well. He is a gem and may be a Dolphins starter at nickel for years to come. Or, outside if Byron never returns.

This & That

Bradley Chubb started for the Dolphins in his first game with the club. Chubb had a third-down pressure to force a punt at the very end of the third quarter... Safety Eric Rowe, one week after he was a healthy scratch for Miami, started and made some strong plays... Dolphins head coach and play-caller Mike McDaniel is a very smart play-designer and play-selector. But because this is his first year as a full-time, primary play-caller, he is going to continue to work on play-calling speed as well as red zone clock management. The latter issue reared its head at the end of the first half... Miami offensive linemen Robert Jones and Brandon Shell continued to appear to play solid football at left guard and right tackle for Miami, as the offensive line continues to make some apparent gradual improvements.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
The Spun

Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Yardbarker

Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise

Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
247Sports

Kelly outlines USF's upcoming football coach search

TAMPA — Exactly two seconds after USF Associate Athletics Director of Communication Brian Siegrist introduced Bulls Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly on Tuesday, questions regarding potential candidates for the vacant head football coach position were fired. The candidate in question was Jon Gruden, the embattled ex-NFL head coach...
