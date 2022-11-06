The UFC was back at the UFC Apex this past weekend with a card that impacted the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie strawweight rankings as of its Nov. 8 edition. In the UFC Fight Night 214 main event, Amanda Lemos defeated Marina Rodriguez by standing TKO in the third round. Referee Jason Herzog’s stoppage was disputed by Rodriguez, but nonetheless Lemos picked up the biggest win of her career to replace Rodriguez in the 115-pound rankings.

