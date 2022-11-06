Read full article on original website
UFC 281 faceoff: Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira lock eyes for ‘personal’ title fight
NEW YORK – Champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira had their first UFC 281 pre-fight faceoff at Wednesday’s news conference. Ahead of their highly anticipated middleweight title headliner, which takes place at Madison Square Garden and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+, Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) got fight week rolling with a staredown in front of fans and media.
USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Nov. 8: Amanda Lemos makes her big move
The UFC was back at the UFC Apex this past weekend with a card that impacted the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie strawweight rankings as of its Nov. 8 edition. In the UFC Fight Night 214 main event, Amanda Lemos defeated Marina Rodriguez by standing TKO in the third round. Referee Jason Herzog’s stoppage was disputed by Rodriguez, but nonetheless Lemos picked up the biggest win of her career to replace Rodriguez in the 115-pound rankings.
