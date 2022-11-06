Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released
Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
TMZ.com
21 Savage Disses Mase and Charleston White On 'Her Loss' Album
21 Savage doesn't appear on the "Her Loss" album nearly as much as Drake ... but the Slaughter Gang rapper still maximized his greasy talk over the bubbly R&B production. On the solo track, "3AM on Glenwood" ... 21 borrows the script from Drake's famed "timestamp" series ... where he lyrically floats streams of consciousness in the studio during the middle of the night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Update: Cops Found Cans Of Compressed Air At Death Scene
Reports reveal that those close to the “I Want Candy” singer were concerned for his well-being during his final days. As the world continues to mourn the sudden and unexpected loss of 34-year-old Aaron Carter this past weekend, the police investigating his death have provided more information about what may have caused the tragedy. According to TMZ, the former child star‘s struggles with addiction seem to have been a key player in his death in his bathtub on Saturday (November 5).
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
The FADER
Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11
Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed: Photos
This Navy Velvet Air Jordan 11 is going to be a huge release next month. One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This is a sneaker that came out as Michael Jordan was returning to the NBA, and as a result, fans immediately took a liking to it. The patent leather upper made this shoe feel like something you could wear with a suit and tie. Eventually, the sneaker was given a ton of amazing colorways, and in 2022, we are getting two more offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Details Private Talk With Kanye, Explains Defending Ashanti
Joe says a good friend of his questioned why he stood up for the singer & asked if he ever slept with her. We often receive unspoken tales of the industry courtesy of Fat Joe, and his visit to Red Table Talk wasn’t any different. The Rap icon has been involved in Hip Hop for decades, reaching far back to his early aspiring days in the Bronx. This week, he joined the ladies on the famed Facebook Watch series to once again speak about his lengthy career. During the conversation, he delivered plenty of gems, but it was his mentions of Ashanti and Kanye West that have social media talking.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Calls “Cap” On 21 Savage’s “Verzuz” Claim
21 believes he can beat any of his 2016 XXL Freshmen classmates in a Verzuz, but Kodak and Desiigner think differently. There has been a lull over in the Verzuz camp ever since it was announced that they sued Triller. The platform emerged triumphantly during the 2020 lockdown as a global audience tuned in to pass the time. Hundreds of millions of viewers have watched icons come together to relive their most celebrated hits. A new post by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz suggests there is more to come.
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral: Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday. Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Flexes His Grammy Wins In Epic Photo
DJ Khaled, Young Guru & more shared the classic flick. Jay-Z’s success in the music industry is unlike any of his hip hop peers. The hip hop mogul went from Marcy Projects rapper to billionaire businessman right before our eyes. It’s not often that Hov flaunts his success — but when he does, it’s always an epic moment for the culture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mathew Knowles Explains Why Solange Didn’t Join Destiny’s Child
The famous father admitted he wanted his daughters in a girl group together, but Solange had other plans for her future. Beyoncé may be one of the most recognized names in music, but it was her younger sister whom her father gave praise to over the weekend. In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, November 6th, Matthew showed support for Solange Knowles and detailed how her solo career was forged.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halle Bailey Cried “Real Tears” After Getting Heartfelt Note From Pilot
While traveling, a Delta pilot slipped Halle a note about the singer being an “inspiration to little brown girls.”. Although there was controversy surrounding her appearance as Ariel, Halle Bailey has received massive support from fans. Her inclusion in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid caused a stir, but Bailey’s fans have marveled at her evolution. The Chloe x Halle songbird has been praised for her stellar vocals, and soon, we will see her in several new projects.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ja Rule Gives Origins Of Snitching While Discussing Takeoff
The Rap icon addressed Takeoff’s tragic murder as people question why arrests haven’t been made. The subject of snitching is often a hot topic within Hip Hop and Ja Rule is adding his voice to the conversation. The very accusation can cause someone to lose their life—much like Nipsey Hussle did when he was callously murdered by Eric Holder. The industry is currently grieving the loss of Takeoff and many are wondering why a suspect hasn’t been arrested. Several witnesses were at the scene, but the “no snitching” culture is being blamed for a lack of movement.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reveals Whether He Thinks Hip-Hop Is More Violent Now
50 Cent says social media plays a big role in the rising number of deaths of rappers. 50 Cent recently debuted the most important entry into his TV catalog, Hip Hop Homicides. The show, hosted by Van Lathan, explores the unsolved murder cases of Soulja Slim, XXXTENTACION, King Von, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Praises Lil Wayne: “You Are Legendary”
Missy Elliott showed love for Lil Wayne on Twitter, Sunday. Missy Elliott showered Lil Wayne with praise on social media, Sunday, explaining that he inspired a whole generation of artists. The comments come after Madame Tussauds honored Missy Elliott with a wax figure, last week. “@LilTunechi You have Birthed a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Missed Rehab Session, Was Working On New Music Ahead Of Tragic Death
The late 34-year-old was putting together “Love 2” – a sequel to his 2018 album – in the weeks leading up to his passing. The death of 34-year-old Aaron Carter this past weekend is still taking its toll on the late singer’s friends and family. As more details begin to emerge, fans of the “I Want Candy” artist have gotten more insight into his final days, which included a missed rehab session and time spent making music in the studio, according to TMZ.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mustard’s Ex-Wife Chanel “Walked Away From Everything” In Divorce
She revealed she singed a prenup and suggested that Mustard wasn’t taking care of his “day 1.”. Six months ago, DJ Mustard and his estranged wife Chanel Thierry announced they were getting a divorce. The news came as a shock to the famed producer’s fans, as they grew to love Mustard and his family. It’s reported that Mustard and Chanel were together for over a decade, first meeting when they were teens. In 2018, Mustard finally popped the question, and two years later, they officially tied the knot.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Freestyles Over Latto’s “Big Energy,” Mentions His BMs
The rapper has been taking hits from all sides, but he returns with a new freestyle to shut down his haters. DaBaby is going through a rough season, but his latest freestyle shows him at the top of his game. The North Carolina rapper has been a controversial Hip Hop figure since he first emerged in the mainstream. His rough-around-the-edges nature appealed to his fanbase, but it also spelled legal trouble.
