Pleasantville, NY

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State

Games Watched@ Wyoming, @ Colorado St., New Mexico. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(Utah St.)Played in all 8 games, 44 catches for 542 yards, 4 TDs, 1 carry for 3 yards. 2021 (Maryland)Played in 13 games, started 2 games, 25 catches for 319 yards, 1 TD. 2020(Maryland)Started all 5...
Josh Allen Injury Update: Will the Bills QB miss time with an elbow injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides and update on star quarterback Josh Allen. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]

