T.I.’s Son Messiah Shocks Fans With Country Music Debut
Stream “When I Dream” by Buddy Red, available on all streaming platforms. The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.
Rihanna Dishes On Life As A Mom, Why She & Rocky Haven’t Shared Son’s Name Yet
The 34-year-old admitted that, since giving birth earlier this year, she’s become more and more like her own mother. It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy with the world, but in reality, it’s been nearly a year since the 34-year-old and her rapper beau shared the iconic photoshoot of them walking through New York’s winter streets, her budding bump on full display in a vintage Chanel coat.
Fat Joe Details Private Talk With Kanye, Explains Defending Ashanti
Joe says a good friend of his questioned why he stood up for the singer & asked if he ever slept with her. We often receive unspoken tales of the industry courtesy of Fat Joe, and his visit to Red Table Talk wasn’t any different. The Rap icon has been involved in Hip Hop for decades, reaching far back to his early aspiring days in the Bronx. This week, he joined the ladies on the famed Facebook Watch series to once again speak about his lengthy career. During the conversation, he delivered plenty of gems, but it was his mentions of Ashanti and Kanye West that have social media talking.
Kodak Black Calls “Cap” On 21 Savage’s “Verzuz” Claim
21 believes he can beat any of his 2016 XXL Freshmen classmates in a Verzuz, but Kodak and Desiigner think differently. There has been a lull over in the Verzuz camp ever since it was announced that they sued Triller. The platform emerged triumphantly during the 2020 lockdown as a global audience tuned in to pass the time. Hundreds of millions of viewers have watched icons come together to relive their most celebrated hits. A new post by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz suggests there is more to come.
Cher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With New Man AE Edwards: “Love Doesn’t Know Math”
The Oakland-born music executive and the legendary singer have been causing a stir online for a few days now. Cher’s got a new beau on her arm lately, and she doesn’t care what you think about their headline-making age gap. Just a few days ago, the iconic fashionista...
Prolific ’90s Rap Diva Hurricane G Pronounced Dead At 52 Years Old
Fans and fellow artists alike have come together to mourn the passing of two rap superstars this weekend. Hurricane G was a New York rapper who made her mark on hip-hop culture during the 1990s, rhyming alongside Redman, Xzibit, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and many other OG powerhouse artists.
Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away At 52
No cause of death has been revealed. The Hip-Hop community is mourning the loss of yet another pioneer of the genre. According to reports, rapper Tame One, best known for his work in the hip-hop trio Artifacts and the rap supergroup the Weathermen, has passed away. He was 52 years old.
GloRilla Debuts Cover Art & Tracklist For “Anyways, Life’s Great”
‘Anyways… Life’s Great’ drops November 11. GloRilla season is here. The Memphis rapper is gearing up for the release of her debut project Anyways, Life’s Great and finally revealed the cover art and track list to her highly anticipated EP. On Monday, Big Glo took to Instagram to share the alluring cover art with her followers, writing, “Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP ‘Anyways… Life’s Great’ dropping FRIDAY 11/11.”
Dame Dash On Kanye West: “He’s Sick. It’s Sad.”
The former Roc-a-fella founder continues to support Ye. Dame Dash and Kanye West’s relationship goes back to the heydays of Roc A Fella records. Despite Ye’ choosing to go along with Jay-Z following the infamous label spilt, the Harlemite and the Chicago native have always maintained a steady friendship.
