Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense.

Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.

After Fields ran the ball out of bounds by Miami’s sideline in the third quarter, head coach Mike McDaniel was caught pleading with the second-year quarterback to stop playing so well.

Fields is the second quarterback to rush for over 100 yards against the Dolphins this season. Lamar Jackson did so back in Week 2.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

