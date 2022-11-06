Honors/CaptainshipSEC Freshman of the Week (10/21/19)2019 SEC All-Academic Honor Roll. Redshirt JR. Transfer from FLUN prior to the 2022 season. Primarily lines up as ZWR or XWR but can play at all three spots. Slot or ZWR in NFL. Average height and weight with a thick muscular build. Above-average AA and speed. Strong Backup in the NFL. On the field, he does a good job of utilizing his AA, speed, strength, RAC ability, and FBI to put himself in positions to succeed. Has the speed to attack all three levels. At the release, he is average but has seen lots of press within the SEC and Big Ten. Shows a wide range of releases, and can slow-play defenders when needing to. Separation is below-average although he displays good AA and deception at the LOS. Struggles to get off LOS against long-armed DB’s which can be an issue at the next level, may suit best to put him in the slot due to above-average AA and struggles vs. length. He is a quality route runner that does a good job of working the defender’s blind spot, attacking their leverage, finding the soft spot in zones, and being creative with the top of the route and with his stems. He has loose hips and does a good job of sinking his hips at the top of routes, getting turned around, and eliminating false steps in his break. Has good hands, nothing out of the ordinary, and does a good job of catching away from his body when the ball is thrown well. Average finisher on tough/contested catches. With the ball in his hands, he is a physical runner, can MYM in space, run through the defender, or take multiple guys to take him down. In the run and RPO game, he is a very good and willing blocker. Physical at the point of contact, does a good job not letting his hands and feet get too wide, and can drive the defender. Will finish blocks through contact. Overall, a more promising pro prospect than his college production shows for, can play at any WR spot on the field but would best be suited in the slot with his toughness and letting him work on smaller defenders. He may take some time to refine his route running and route tree but shows good potential with his physical traits.

