Ferrum College freshman QB Willie Patterson was killed in a car accident over the weekend
Ferrum College had a young 18-year-old Freshman QB that was considered the future of the school. “Willie P” also known as Willie Patterson’s life was cut short on Saturday, when he was killed in a car accident. Ferrum College is a small school in Virginia and the freshman...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bryan Bell, RB, Southeastern University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that I am a versatile RB. I can pass protect, run, and catch out of the backfield. Additionally, I can contribute to special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport...
Former NFL football players Father-In-Law is the one that sold the 2 Billion dollar Power Ball winner!
Domata Peko the legendary Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle is in the news today. No, he is not returning to the league, but his Father-In-Law is famous because he is the person that sold the winning Power Ball Ticket in California that was worth 2 billion dollars. Peko said. “My Father...
Colts take a unique approach by giving a legend a chance to coach, but will it work?
Yesterday, the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich after another very horrible season as their head coach. I doubt he will be out of a job for long, I would not be shocked if the Eagles look to bring him on at some capacity after the season, but the cool approach is the Colts just hired a person that was not even on the staff as their interim head coach.
Vanderbilt football coach relieved of duties over a Pro-Kanye West Post on Social Media
As you know right now, Kanye West and Kyrie Irving are in the news more for their takes on religion and other topics. Kanye is losing all his sponsorships, and Irving has to follow through a pretty tough protocol if he wants to continue to play. Freedom of Speech is...
Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Offers, learning of several top prospects who could be major signings
NFL Draft Diamonds is deeply involved with being innovative towards HBCUs as of today, we will highlight a few recent HBCU offers over the past couple of weeks to months, letting our audience know, we will do our best to monitor the HBCU offers and yes, hopefully, signings, for Junior College and High school.
What preseason can tell us about the Super Bowl
The summer preseason games have their detractors and their supporters, but there is no doubt that they offer an early taste of the action to come in the NFL season and they give fans and analysts a chance to take a look at the shape of the league and the likely contenders.
Keiondre Hall, DE, Pittsburg State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Keiondre Hall the standout defensive lineman from Pittsburg State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
Lil Wayne snaps on the Green Bay Packers and says they should have traded Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, and he did not hold back his words following a loss to the Detroit Lions. Lil Wayne says the Packers made a mistake and should have let Aaron Rodgers go….. The loss to the Lions was embarrassing, and now the...
Pittman’s Pocket: What Players in the HBCU should you be watching in Week 12?
Week 12 Preview: Pittman’s Pocket, is highlighting the upcoming events this week in the HBCU FOOTBALL community. Here are the games and preview of players to watch and keep a good eye on them. Homecoming and so much more….. FAMU 🐍 vs Alabama State 🐝 3pm.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Keylon Stokes, WR, Tulsa
20229 GP 57 REC 964 YDS 5 TD, Rushing: 4 ATT 9 YDS. 201912 GP 62 REC 1040 YDS 6 TD, Rushing: 9 ATT 42 YDS. 201812 GP 41 REC 575 YDS 2 TD, Rushing: 15 ATT 104 YDS 2 TD. Keylon Stokes is a 5th year SR who aligns at the slot position of the Tulsa offense. Played in only 4 games in 2021 after missing time for an undisclosed injury. Was knocked out against Ole Miss after suffering a helmet-on-helmet collision. He has inadequate height and average weight with a lean frame on him. He shows exceptional athletic ability with quality speed and quickness. Shows to be very elusive with quality COD. Marginal strength and power. In the passing game, he shows quality burst off the line with good acceleration and average footwork. He runs quality routes and shows a good ability to get in and out of breaks. He truly shows his route running against zone, showing an exceptional ability to find the soft spots in coverage and make a play. At the point of the catch, he shows quality hands with good ball skills. He shows soft hands and a good ability to catch on the run. Shows good awareness and the ability to adjust on a thrown ball. Can be dangerous after the catch and uses quality COD to make defenders miss tackles. Shows average balance while evading tacklers. Is occasionally used on jet sweeps, showing good awareness when reading his blocks and has big play ability. In the running game, he shows an ability to be a factor as a blocker. Shows a tough drive and the ability to get under his opponent and sustain the block just long enough. Surely compensates for his size concerns with soft hands and the ability to find soft spots in zone.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State
Honors/Captainship2021 Second Team All-American [kr] (Phil Steele) 2021 First Team All-Big 12 [kr/pr] (Coaches) 2021 Second Team All-Big 12 [all-purpose] (Associated Press) 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 [wr] (Coaches) 2021 Honorable Mention Big 12 Spec. Teams Player of the Year (Coaches) 2020 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. 2019...
NFL Transactions for November 9th, 2022 | Presented by Undrdog Athletix
Cardinals claimed OL Wyatt Davis off waivers from the Saints. Cardinals designated S Charles Washington to return from I/R. Cardinals signed OL Koda Martin, OL Sage Doxtater, and OL Jean Delance to their PS. Cardinals placed DL Antwaun Woods on their PS. Cardinals released P Nolan Cooney and CB Jace...
California Star High School football player gunned down in his hometown of Victorville
Richard Reed had a bright future, as a star football player for Silverado High School. According to police reports, Reed was gunned down and pronounced dead on the scene after being found shot in his hometown of Victorville. Silverado made the playoffs, and Reed was named an All-Desert Sky League...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland
Honors/CaptainshipSEC Freshman of the Week (10/21/19)2019 SEC All-Academic Honor Roll. Redshirt JR. Transfer from FLUN prior to the 2022 season. Primarily lines up as ZWR or XWR but can play at all three spots. Slot or ZWR in NFL. Average height and weight with a thick muscular build. Above-average AA and speed. Strong Backup in the NFL. On the field, he does a good job of utilizing his AA, speed, strength, RAC ability, and FBI to put himself in positions to succeed. Has the speed to attack all three levels. At the release, he is average but has seen lots of press within the SEC and Big Ten. Shows a wide range of releases, and can slow-play defenders when needing to. Separation is below-average although he displays good AA and deception at the LOS. Struggles to get off LOS against long-armed DB’s which can be an issue at the next level, may suit best to put him in the slot due to above-average AA and struggles vs. length. He is a quality route runner that does a good job of working the defender’s blind spot, attacking their leverage, finding the soft spot in zones, and being creative with the top of the route and with his stems. He has loose hips and does a good job of sinking his hips at the top of routes, getting turned around, and eliminating false steps in his break. Has good hands, nothing out of the ordinary, and does a good job of catching away from his body when the ball is thrown well. Average finisher on tough/contested catches. With the ball in his hands, he is a physical runner, can MYM in space, run through the defender, or take multiple guys to take him down. In the run and RPO game, he is a very good and willing blocker. Physical at the point of contact, does a good job not letting his hands and feet get too wide, and can drive the defender. Will finish blocks through contact. Overall, a more promising pro prospect than his college production shows for, can play at any WR spot on the field but would best be suited in the slot with his toughness and letting him work on smaller defenders. He may take some time to refine his route running and route tree but shows good potential with his physical traits.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20181 GP, 15 snaps (missed most of season due to foot injury) RS SR and 4 yr full-time starter at RG in the zone/gap blocking scheme of SCUN. He possesses poor height and weight with adequate speed and a muscular upper body with powerful legs. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, balance, lateral quickness and agility, average acceleration and play speed. While zone blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact and shows solid UOH as he latches on. He generates good movement at the POA with his quality grip strength and foot drive against 3T with good size, adequate UOH and AA. When pulling on power runs, he exhibits good lateral quickness and agility to pull to and through the hole before overpowering ILB near the LOS with average size and AA with his quality play strength, good explosiveness and above-average physical toughness. Average finish ability allows him to finish blocks to the ground against IDL with subpar play strength and physical toughness. He possesses quality pass pro skills overall. He plays with a good, wide base with solid bend and displays above-average UOH delivering a well-timed punch to the frame of the IDL as he keeps his feet moving. He uses his very good play strength and solid leverage to anchor against the bullrush from 3T/2i with quality size and good play strength. He displays above-average reactive athleticism as he effectively reads the defense and uses his good COD to pick up EDGE and 1T with solid lateral quickness and agility as they twist towards the B gap. He does a good job of keeping his weight over his toes preventing him from playing off-balanced in the run game and in pass pro. Subpar blocking in space due to him being slow to set his block up which enables LB/DB with good AA to shed or evade his attempted block. Poor length prevents him from maintaining his block consistently while run blocking and in pass pro against 3T with quality length, UOH and physical toughness.
No. 10 Arkansas’ star freshman might sit out again vs. Fordham
Fordham has a new head coach and No. 10 Arkansas has a rebuilt roster. Both teams won their season openers
