The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Prepares A Full Slate Of Team-Ready Colorways
While Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks dominate in each city they travel to – holding the best record in the League at 9-1 – The Swoosh has got you covered for your own on-court needs come this winter in the Nike Zoom Freak 4, now establishing a bevy of team-ready propositions ideal for the circuit and upcoming preseason high school contests.
The New Nike Air Huarache Craft Takes On An All-Black Look
A year removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache has recently emerged in an updated version that couples an outdoors aesthetic with future-thinking sustainability. Recently surfaced in all-black, the Air Huarache Craft reimagines Tinker Hatfield’s scuba gear-informed silhouette from 1991 for the next 31 years. At a quick...
The Air Jordan 1 “Skyline” Is Expected To Land In March Of 2023
Thanks to both sneaker leakers and early obtainers, we’re going into 2023 with near-full knowledge of what will be releasing several months down the road. And while Jordan Brand has evidently saved their best for the second half of the year, there are still a number of Spring-bound standouts to keep an eye out for, such as the previously-revealed Air Jordan 1 “Skyline.”
The Jordan Luka 1 Set To Arrive In Standard Team-Based Colorway Options
Through just nine games, Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy has well been established following a 36-piece in his “Racer Blue” Jordan Luka 1’s during Monday night’s win over the Nets. Amounting a constant array of jaw-dropping sequences and unfathomable buckets, the three-time All-Star’s signature silhouette with Jordan Brand is now enacting the ideal scheme for the AAU circuit and high school gyms this winter.
The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023
The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
Bright Reds Bleed Into The Mesh Of This Nike Air Max Plus
Nike has continued to deliver new renditions of the Air Max Plus throughout 2022. And following several grounded options, the silhouette is now dressing up in a rather experimental colorway, whose white mesh is stained with a bright red dye. First unveiled in GS sizes, this Air Max Plus starts...
“Velvet Brown” Dresses The Nike Terminator High For Fall
While a little over a week remains before the official return of the Nike Terminator in its OG “Georgetown” outfit, the silhouette sewn from the hardwood is now taking hold of a winterized aesthetic melding warm textures and darker tones. Utilizing a canvas construction as its base layer,...
Concepts Applies Their Signature Almas Print To Two Chuck 70s
For the second drop of their Fall/Winter ’22 collection, Concepts is delivering a collaborative effort with Converse, which sees the brands crafting both apparel as well as two iterations of the Chuck 70. The Concepts x Converse Chuck 70 comes in either black or white, effectively building off the...
The Nike PG 6 Goes Crazy With The Multi-Color
With Kawhi Leonard still sidelined, Paul George has picked up a brunt of the workload for a 6-5 Clippers squad, leading the team with 26 points in Monday night’s win over the Cavaliers. While his PE lineup has been ice cold throughout the start of the 2022-23 season, The Swoosh is still cooking up boisterous fits for the silhouette to shine in.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” (2022)
Last seen in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” is set to return on November 11th in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Back in 1997, the silhouette pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved by the Swoosh, offering the first full-length visible Air Max unit up to that point. The original “Metallic Silver” color scheme also became iconic in its own right, going on to be the go-to sneaker for countless creatives across Italy and other parts of Europe. Christian Tresser drew inspiration from the high-speed bullet trains in Japan for the AM97’s design, but also from mountain biking and the ripples commonly found in ponds. The shoe’s wavy upper has emerged in dozens of different styles over the last 25 years, although the “Silver Bullet” take continues to reign supreme.
This Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Covered In Tiger Stripes
Penny Hardaway’s career may have been stunted and cut short due to injury, but his influence on the game of basketball and sneaker culture have only strengthened year after year. The Air Penny footwear line from Nike remains as one of the most robust signature shoe series in the...
A “White/Blue” Makeup Kicks Off The Jordan Luka 1’s Team Colors Run
Coming off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets, Luka Dončić and his NIKE, Inc. team have recently unveiled a white and blue style of the Jordan Luka 1 sure to match with countless team uniforms. Reminiscent of the “Neo Turquoise” pair that launched in early July, the...
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Replicates The Iconic “Bred” Colorway
Now that the hype has died down, the Nike Go FlyEase is finally going out to many of the people who need them. The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase, too, has become much more accessible, with several new colorways having surfaced within the last month. And after appearing in heritage colors not long back, the silhouette is now more accurately emulating a much-beloved classic: the Air Jordan 1 “Bred.”
Tropical Hues Liven This GS-Exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Swoosh is known to run rampant with the color palette when it comes to their grade school offerings, combating the dreary, cold winter months with boastful, vibrant kicks. Potentially ensuing on another inline collection for the youth based on the silhouette’s basketball heritage, the latest Air Force 1 Low enacts a tropical aesthetic.
The Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse Chuck 70 Is Inspired By City Exploration
Patta has teamed up with Nike countless times across both 2021 and 2022. And to help close out the latter on a high, the Amsterdam-based label is joining forces with another member of the Swoosh family: Converse. They’re not doing so by their lonesome, either, as they’ve invited design agency Experimental Jetset along to help reimagine the much-beloved Chuck 70.
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Brain Dead Is Dressing Up The Oakley Flesh In Five New Colorways
If not for a little push from Brain Dead, it’s likely Oakley’s footwear program wouldn’t have returned as it did several months ago. We owe our gratitude to the streetwear label for this newest collection, too, as they’ve reunited with the sportswear company on a few new iterations of both the Flesh and Flesh Sandal.
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Joins The “Feel Love” Collection
Following its inclusion of the Nike Air Max 97 and Nike Air Force 1 Mid, The Swooshes latest inline fall collection is bringing the feel good vibes to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 with a bright neon aesthetic. Mirroring the springtime ensemble set forth by the latter two silhouette’s, neon...
Air Jordan 2 “Sail” Set For May 2023 Release
Many will point to the year 2022 as the anchor for the Air Jordan 2‘s revival. After all, it did contain the release of several collaborative affairs as well as the return of the original “Chicago” colorway, but 2023 is looking to keep the foot on the pedal as a slew of new drops are confirmed throughout the first half of the year.
The LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low “Fruity Pebbles” Releases Tomorrow
In 2006, LeBron James and The Swoosh struck gold with the Zoom LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” – a nod to the four-time champions favorite cereal – which has since proffered into one of Nike Basketball’s most widely popular collections year after year with each ensuing signature silhouette taking on their own aesthetic of the rainbow-hued flakes. While the Nike LeBron 20’s composition has yet to be announced, the Beaverton-based brand is tying us over with the first lifestyle off-shoot for the themed collection, employing a colorful amalgamation of shades onto the Nike Dunk Low.
