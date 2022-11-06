Read full article on original website
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Joe Mixon Picks Up Second Weekly Award After Historic Panthers Performance
CINCINNATI — Make that two weekly NFL awards for Joe Mixon after winning Week 9 FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Bengals star running back picked up the fan-voted honor after rushing 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 42-21 victory over Carolina. He also...
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Rams Solo Kupp: Is Matthew Stafford Too Reliant on WR Cooper Kupp?
The Los Angeles Rams, reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the preseason favorites to win again this season, find themselves in murky waters. After a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams' season sits in dangerous territory, as they approach the reality of missing the playoffs one game at a time.
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: News, Rumors, Transaction and More
We Hardly Knew Ya! The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of defensive tackle Aaron Crawfordone day after signing him. Head coach Brian Daboll said that things with Crawford "didn't work out." X Out. The Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list following a Week 9 (bye) accident...
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Saints vs Steelers Preview
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Host Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the Saints MNF loss to Ravens. They are also joined by Rudy Reyes to preview Saints vs Steelers in Week 10. Watch Full Episode Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter...
Jack Stoll Emerging as Perfect Complement to Budding Superstar Dallas Goedert
Exactly where Tyree Jackson will fit in the tight end room is unclear. The Eagles have one week to figure it out after opening his return-to-practice window on Oct. 26. That’s two weeks ago, and the window is only allowed to be open for 21 days before they have to add him to the 53-man roster or put him back on IR for the remainder of the season.
Detroit Lions’ Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time at their Allen Park facility, ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears. A victory over the Packers has allowed the locker room to renew their focus, with the hopes of earning two victories in a row, a feat that has not actually occurred too often in the last 15 months.
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Packers Sign Receiver (to Practice Squad)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed receiver Jeff Cotton to the practice squad. The transaction will be made official later but he was on the practice field on Wednesday. An undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2020, he played one snap in his only...
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie
Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
Miami Heat Could Have A New Arena Name After FTX Collapse, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among The Affected
The Miami Heat and FTX Arena may become a brief partnership. With the company collapsing recently, the Heat could be in the need of a new sponsor and name for their arena. FTX, a crypto exhange, experienced a liquidity crunch earlier week and its future is unknow. Among those who...
