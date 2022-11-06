Read full article on original website
Who Is ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Alfia’s Dad? Meet Adam Alfia: His Job, Net Worth and More
The catch of the season. Another season of Love Is Blind has come and gone with quite a few eligible bachelors left on the market, but one man caught fans’ attention despite not being a contestant. Alexa Alfia’s father, Adam Alfia – with his silver fox looks and suave physique – turned heads as he walked his daughter down the aisle. Keep reading to learn more about Alexa Alfia’s dad.
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
"Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: See Viral Clip!
A dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno appeared to shade his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, in a viral video clip on Tuesday, November 8, amid their heated divorce. “My love, you could be the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 31, lip-synched in Spanish alongside a popular Instagram Reel voiceover, which was translated to English. “But I drink juice.”
Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany’s Relationship Timeline: From Cheating Scandal to Happy Family
First comes love, then comes marriage. Jason Aldean’s relationship with wife Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) may have gotten off to a rocky start, but the pair continue to prove that love conquers all. “Can’t believe we were in this moment 7 years ago,” Brittany captioned a wedding throwback...
Kim Kardashian Trolled by Fans Over Cooking Video: ‘We Know You Have a Chef’
Feeling the heat! Kim Kardashian is getting mocked by fans after she posted a cooking video on social media. The Kardashians star is such a busy mogul and not exactly known as someone who spends a lot of the time in the kitchen. So, when she shared a cooking video ad for Beyond Meat products about how she makes meals for her four kids on Instagram, fans went in hard on how they didn’t believe Kim actually knew her way around food preparation.
Brittany and Jason Aldean Walk 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Following Social Media Drama
Talk about tension. Brittany Aldean’s social media drama didn’t keep her away from the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, and the wife of hit singer Jason Aldean took to the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in country music on Wednesday, November 9. It was her first red carpet appearance since her heated social media fight with Maren Morris, Cassadee Popeand others in October over perceived transphobic comments.
The 50 Best HBO TV Shows of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes
If you came to this list thinking it would tell you-like everyone else in your life no doubt already has-to watch The Sopranos, The Wire, and Veep, you were right. Those three series all made Rotten Tomatoes's top 50 HBO shows, as did plenty of other classics you've been meaning to binge for quite a while.
'Falling for Christmas' on Netflix has Lindsay Lohan going for it, and not much else
It’s easy to make fun of the syrupy Christmas movies that clog networks and streaming services this time of year, but every now and then one comes along that rises above the holiday treacle and really makes an impression. “Falling for Christmas” is not one of those movies. The film, directed and co-written by...
