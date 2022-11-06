Read full article on original website
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
I met John Magnie shortly after the subdudes moved to town. I contacted him in early 1988 because I had heard of the great new group he was in and I wanted to know more. Little did I know, but I was meeting the “Leon Russell of Colorado”.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
1037theriver.com
Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins
The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
New Fort Collins Deputy City Manager Announced
City Manager Kelly DiMartino has named Tyler Marr as Fort Collins’ new Deputy City Manager after a competitive national search. Marr has been serving as interim Deputy City Manager since May when former Deputy City Manager, Kyle Stannert, accepted the position of City Manager for Bothell, Washington. Prior to the interim Deputy City Manager role, he held a variety of positions within the City including Assistant City Manager, Director of Information and Employee Services, Deputy Director of Information and Employee Services, and Senior Policy and Project Manager.
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
AdWeek
KDVR Anchor Chris Tomer Leaving Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer will be moving off the station’s morning newscast to work at a new time slot. “On January...
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
Wind and snow make for treacherous drive through mountains
Wind and blowing snow made for a treacherous drive through the mountains Saturday. "We checked the weather and it was supposed to be normal," said Jacob Hurley. He, his partner and their dog Lucy were headed back to Denver from the mountains and wanted to go for a hike on the way down, but that didn't really pan out. "Where we were supposed to go was extremely steep and we were like 'I don't know this might be kind of tough because there was like a foot of snow there.'" Said Hurley. One person who didn't let the weather ruin his fun was 12-year-old...
coloradosun.com
Key findings from Boulder’s heat mapping project will help scientists find ways to keep the city cool
A volunteer-led project to identify the hottest and coolest parts of Boulder shows cooling stations and other solutions are most needed in the city’s commercial corridors — where multiple lanes of road and big parking lots absorb and hold heat — and in low-income neighborhoods, where there are few trees and homes aren’t air conditioned.
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
milehighcre.com
Longmont Retail Center Sells for $73.8M
A 364,000-square-foot retail park located in Longmont has sold for $73.8 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a joint venture between Walton Street Capital and a regional operating partner, and a joint venture between Wafra, Inc. and Pine Tree acquired the asset. Working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also secured the $36.9 million, seven-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company.
Larimer County, Loveland Celebrate Delivering Fiber-Optic Internet to Underserved Areas
Officials and community members were invited to Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch to celebrate a communication milestone much like many years ago when the first phone lines reached the area. Loveland Pulse’s community-owned, 100% fiber-optic internet, voice, and PulseTV services are now available to the residents and businesses around Sylvan Dale...
Happenings in Wellington for November/December – Week of November 7
What beautiful weather we’re having this Indian Summer! Time to rake up the leaves that lit up our Fall with beautiful colors. Walk the dog, touch up paint on the exterior of your home or fence; then sit by the fireplace and delve into a new book along with a hot cup of tea.
KDVR.com
Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver
Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
