Fort Collins, CO

k99.com

Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland

After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
LOVELAND, CO
1037theriver.com

Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins

The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

New Fort Collins Deputy City Manager Announced

City Manager Kelly DiMartino has named Tyler Marr as Fort Collins’ new Deputy City Manager after a competitive national search. Marr has been serving as interim Deputy City Manager since May when former Deputy City Manager, Kyle Stannert, accepted the position of City Manager for Bothell, Washington. Prior to the interim Deputy City Manager role, he held a variety of positions within the City including Assistant City Manager, Director of Information and Employee Services, Deputy Director of Information and Employee Services, and Senior Policy and Project Manager.
FORT COLLINS, CO
AdWeek

KDVR Anchor Chris Tomer Leaving Morning Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer will be moving off the station’s morning newscast to work at a new time slot. “On January...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wind and snow make for treacherous drive through mountains

Wind and blowing snow made for a treacherous drive through the mountains Saturday. "We checked the weather and it was supposed to be normal," said Jacob Hurley. He, his partner and their dog Lucy were headed back to Denver from the mountains and wanted to go for a hike on the way down, but that didn't really pan out. "Where we were supposed to go was extremely steep and we were like 'I don't know this might be kind of tough because there was like a foot of snow there.'" Said Hurley. One person who didn't let the weather ruin his fun was 12-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Key findings from Boulder’s heat mapping project will help scientists find ways to keep the city cool

A volunteer-led project to identify the hottest and coolest parts of Boulder shows cooling stations and other solutions are most needed in the city’s commercial corridors — where multiple lanes of road and big parking lots absorb and hold heat — and in low-income neighborhoods, where there are few trees and homes aren’t air conditioned.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed

Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Longmont Retail Center Sells for $73.8M

A 364,000-square-foot retail park located in Longmont has sold for $73.8 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, a joint venture between Walton Street Capital and a regional operating partner, and a joint venture between Wafra, Inc. and Pine Tree acquired the asset. Working on behalf of the new owner, JLL also secured the $36.9 million, seven-year, interest-only, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver

Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

