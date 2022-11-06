It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Olympia Farmers Market. Hand-created gifts, food for locally inspired meals and seasonal treats are ready for you. Santa’s village has nothing on our well-loved Olympia market. In fact, he might even be making last minute selections at the Holiday Shopper’s Delight on December 22, 23 and 24. Lynch Creek Farm has supplied lights and greens for decking the halls, so get your swag on!

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO