FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Looking for something to warm you up this week? Try a bowl of Scotty’s clam chowder or other...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Author talks and Art Movie Nite — plus Gallery North and Edmonds Waterfront Center exhibits
I would love some reader feedback on this issue. Thus far, I’ve been including opportunities for the upcoming week and any future events that are selling quickly. Would you prefer further notice for scheduling? The Art Beat is here to help readers make plans, so please let me know what works best!
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds-Woodway Players to perform ‘The Visit’ Nov. 17-19
The Edmonds-Woodway Players are presenting The Visit: a drama of love and justice, by German playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19, in the EWHS Theater. The production is directed by Bruce Mindt of the EWHS Drama Department. Claire Zachinassian returns to the small town of Gullen after...
myedmondsnews.com
Application deadline Dec. 2 for Cascadia Art Museum teen ambassadors program
Cascadia Art Museum has extended the deadline to apply for its Cascadia Teen Ambassadors program to Dec. 2, 2022. Cascadia Teen Ambassadors (CTA) is a group of high school students in grades 9-12 from Snohomish and North King counties who provide insight on Cascadia programming, help create and facilitate new initiatives, and raise awareness for Cascadia. CTA members will be able to gain professional museum experience and be mentored by museum professionals.
thurstontalk.com
Holiday Treasures Await You at The Olympia Farmers Market
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Olympia Farmers Market. Hand-created gifts, food for locally inspired meals and seasonal treats are ready for you. Santa’s village has nothing on our well-loved Olympia market. In fact, he might even be making last minute selections at the Holiday Shopper’s Delight on December 22, 23 and 24. Lynch Creek Farm has supplied lights and greens for decking the halls, so get your swag on!
gigharbornow.org
Business spotlight: Marketplace Grill returns at a new location
Marketplace Grill is back, with the same menu and same friendly owners, but in a very different space. The Finholm District institution closed in September 2021, after more than 20 years at 8805 North Harborview Drive. Owners Richard and Carlene Lai Fook promised to reopen in a new spot, and they proved true to their word.
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
Tri-City Herald
Best pastries in Washington? French bakery with savory and sweet treats makes Yelp list
The best spot for pastries in Washington is a French bakery that serves sweet and savory treats, Yelp says. Petit Pierre Bakery in Seattle was recognized as the top spot for pastries in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Monday, Nov. 7. To find the best...
myedmondsnews.com
A thank you for diaper donations
Meadowdale High School’s Key Club offered thanks to all those who donated to its recent diaper drive in support of Washington Kids in Transition. “The donated diapers and monies will assist many families,” club advisor Jenae Kirby said.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Marina sunset
Julia, absolutely beautiful. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is...
KING-5
Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe
EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors. One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super...
downtownbellevue.com
New Salon, Chromatique, to Open at Bellevue Place
A new salon is opening at Bellevue Place, along Bellevue Way Northeast. Chromatique Salon offers hair coloring, makeup application, and hair design. The salon offers services, such as women’s and men’s haircuts, color, highlights, balayage, bleach & tone, and blowouts. Pricing for their services depends on the stylist that is chosen. Their stylists range between five different experience levels, including junior, senior, master, elite, and expert.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
If you know where this is located, submit your answer in the comments below. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of...
myedmondsnews.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K Sprouts Neighborhood Grant to support nutritious food access
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access. The foundation is one of only 108 organizations across the U.S. to receive the award that will help provide access to healthy food to children in the Edmonds School District.
southseattleemerald.com
Kat Lieu’s Subtle Asian Baking Brings Asian Flavors to Your Favorite Sweets
After 13 years as a physical therapist, Renton-based Kat Lieu never expected to become the face and founder of Subtle Asian Baking, a Facebook community dedicated to baking with Asian flavors that has over 150,000 members. Lieu had only started baking in 2017, but when she started the page in light of other popular Facebook pages Subtle Asian Traits and Subtle Asian Cooking, it skyrocketed into a massive community of Asian baking enthusiasts.
myedmondsnews.com
Council extends designated street fronts in downtown Edmonds, hears more budget reports
The Edmonds City Council Monday night approved a code amendment that extends the city’s BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The change prohibits multifamily-only housing in that area (as noted by the blue lines in the map above) and requires that all buildings there have commercial on the ground floor.
myedmondsnews.com
After storm-related cancellation, Rick Steves Europe 2022 Edmonds shows rescheduled for Nov. 13
Rick Steves announced that his Europe 2022 Live in Edmonds shows that were canceled Nov. 5 due to a storm-related power outage have been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13. This free celebration of European travel will be at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with shows scheduled at 4 p.m and 7 p.m. There are still open seats for you and your traveling friends. You can register here.
myedmondsnews.com
Roy Mays: A World War II veteran, his greatest joy was his family
Roy passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Roy was born in 1921 in Groesbeck, Texas, growing up with nine siblings on a cotton farm before the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1942, two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Roy enlisted...
Fred Meyer, QFC reveal customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ahead of this year's Turkey Day, Fred Meyer and QFC have shared their customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. According to Fred Meyer and QFC, this year's Thanksgiving menus will include hordes of potatoes, roasted veggies and cranberries. In terms of side dishes, the grocer anticipates the following to grace plates across the Inland Northwest:
anacortestoday.com
Logs through Pass: 50 years ago
I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
