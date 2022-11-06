ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton Beach, FL

Mysuncoast.com

North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota is a beautiful city in Florida nestled along a section of the Gulf of Mexico. It is an incredibly picturesque city, which you'll immediately notice even from a plane. Sarasota is one of the best destinations for a seaside trip because of its white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and charming downtown area.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota adopts new city seal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sneak Peek: Check Out This New Luxury Home in Lido Shores

Lido Shores is a home gawker’s dream, dotted with modern homes in both today’s styke and the iconic midcentury style of the Sarasota School of Architecture. In fact, the neighborhood continues to be a main destination for Architecture Sarasota’s three-day annual MOD Weekend, coming up this weekend, where design lovers can stroll through iconic homes such as the Zigzag, Umbrella and Hiss Studio houses.
SARASOTA, FL

