Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Mysuncoast.com
North Port prepares for Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
Mysuncoast.com
Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie...
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
fox13news.com
Manatee County restaurant to stay open for the community when Nicole moves through
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - People in Manatee County said they're nervous of what wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole could do to their properties that are already damaged from Hurricane Ian. One Myakka City restaurant is promising to provide the community with a safe place to go, and a...
Longboat Observer
Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million
A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Siesta Key Crystal Classic announces schedule changes ahead of Hurricane Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the forecast from Hurricane Nicole and weather conditions on Thursday, Nov. 10 , the Siesta Key Crystal Classic will not be open to public on Friday, Nov. 11. This is for the safety of participants and vendors in the famous sand sculpting competition. This...
Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Sarasota County as Nicole approaches
As people across the Bay Area keep a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, some communities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies find missing teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a beautiful city in Florida nestled along a section of the Gulf of Mexico. It is an incredibly picturesque city, which you'll immediately notice even from a plane. Sarasota is one of the best destinations for a seaside trip because of its white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and charming downtown area.
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota adopts new city seal
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
Mysuncoast.com
47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
Sarasota Police Searching For Missing, Endangered Man
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 6 a.m. today, Monday, November 7, 2022, walking southbound from the 400 block of Bailey Road,
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Check Out This New Luxury Home in Lido Shores
Lido Shores is a home gawker’s dream, dotted with modern homes in both today’s styke and the iconic midcentury style of the Sarasota School of Architecture. In fact, the neighborhood continues to be a main destination for Architecture Sarasota’s three-day annual MOD Weekend, coming up this weekend, where design lovers can stroll through iconic homes such as the Zigzag, Umbrella and Hiss Studio houses.
