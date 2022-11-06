ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Mount Shasta Herald

Interstate 5 chain checks lifted north of Redding; chains required on Hwy. 299 west of Burney

Snowy conditions prompted northbound Interstate 5 north of Redding and Highway 299 to temporarily close Tuesday morning after vehicle spin-outs. I-5 reopened just before 1 p.m. to all traffic, and trucks were being screened for snow chains to travel north past the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, the California Department of Transportation posted on Twitter. At 5 p.m., Caltrans lifted chain checks for trucks and vehicles on I-5 at Fawndale.
actionnewsnow.com

Winter weather travel advisory north of Redding

FAWNDALE, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says Interstate 5 is closed at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding, due to winter weather conditions. There was previously a warning sent out for vehicles requiring snow chains to travel beyond Redding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Mount Shasta Herald

Election results: Megan Dahle winning reelection in California 1st Assembly race

Unofficial election results show Republican incumbent Megan Dahle winning another term in California's 1st Assembly District race. Dahle received more than 60% of votes over Democratic challenger Belle Starr Sandwith in the Northern California district, according to ballot counts posted by the California Secretary of State. Among counties within the...
KTVL

Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon

MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka grapples with how, where to dispose of used needles

They may look like a mailbox, or even a book drop-box outside of a library, but a receptacle to discard used syringes draws a lot more controversy. The Yreka City Council somewhat grudgingly said OK to a proposal by Siskiyou County Public Heath to locate a syringe drop-box at the Behavioral Heath office.
actionnewsnow.com

Refurbishing efforts on Trinity Dam set to start on Nov. 7

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that the Trinity Dam will be undergoing refurbishment starting Nov. 7. Officials say that the BOR and Advanced American Construction will begin to remove the existing intake cover sections and bulkhead assembly from the intake structure and refurbishing. The BOR, in...
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
