Mount Shasta Herald
Interstate 5 chain checks lifted north of Redding; chains required on Hwy. 299 west of Burney
Snowy conditions prompted northbound Interstate 5 north of Redding and Highway 299 to temporarily close Tuesday morning after vehicle spin-outs. I-5 reopened just before 1 p.m. to all traffic, and trucks were being screened for snow chains to travel north past the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, the California Department of Transportation posted on Twitter. At 5 p.m., Caltrans lifted chain checks for trucks and vehicles on I-5 at Fawndale.
KTVL
TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 3 CLOSED near Scott Mountain due to snow
SISKIYOU/TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 7, 9:40 PM:. Officials with Caltrans District 2 say State Route 3 is currently closed near Scott Mountain due to winter weather conditions. Caltrans says SR-3 is closed from 20 miles north of Trinity Center to 3 miles south of Callahan, near the...
actionnewsnow.com
Winter weather travel advisory north of Redding
FAWNDALE, Calif. - 8:59 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says Interstate 5 is closed at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding, due to winter weather conditions. There was previously a warning sent out for vehicles requiring snow chains to travel beyond Redding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KDRV
Monday, November 7th Evening Weather
It'll be a wet and wintry Election Day for our region tomorrow. Snow will impact travel mainly above 3,000', especially, in Siskiyou County.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
activenorcal.com
Win a Northern California Staycation with the Discover Siskiyou’s 10K Giveaway
The outdoor destinations of Siskiyou County are some of the most spectacular in all of California, and now you can experience them for yourself with Discover Siskiyou’s 10K giveaway. Our friends at Discover Siskiyou have been the leader in inspiring adventure in California’s Far North and to celebrate their...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: Megan Dahle winning reelection in California 1st Assembly race
Unofficial election results show Republican incumbent Megan Dahle winning another term in California's 1st Assembly District race. Dahle received more than 60% of votes over Democratic challenger Belle Starr Sandwith in the Northern California district, according to ballot counts posted by the California Secretary of State. Among counties within the...
KTVL
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka grapples with how, where to dispose of used needles
They may look like a mailbox, or even a book drop-box outside of a library, but a receptacle to discard used syringes draws a lot more controversy. The Yreka City Council somewhat grudgingly said OK to a proposal by Siskiyou County Public Heath to locate a syringe drop-box at the Behavioral Heath office.
actionnewsnow.com
Refurbishing efforts on Trinity Dam set to start on Nov. 7
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that the Trinity Dam will be undergoing refurbishment starting Nov. 7. Officials say that the BOR and Advanced American Construction will begin to remove the existing intake cover sections and bulkhead assembly from the intake structure and refurbishing. The BOR, in...
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Preliminary Shasta County Election Results: Nail-biters, Shockers; Tight Races May Take Weeks to Call
After more than two years of extreme political division and rancor, Shasta County’s election-night results were a wild roller-coaster ride packed with preliminary findings that ranged from presumptive winners to nail-biter races that may not reveal obvious winners for weeks to come. Tuesday evening, a steady stream of people...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
