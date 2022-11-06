Elon Musk delays $8 'blue check' Twitter verification plan until after the midterms

Read full article on original website
Related
Check out Contrary NYC, a 'Soho House for techies' community hangout that's generating buzz and drawing visitors like Serena Williams
More venture firms are building community spaces for tech workers. Check out this new upstart in New York City.
Prince Philip 'considered' suing Netflix over an episode of 'The Crown' that implied he was blamed for his sister's death: report
Prince Philip's sister Princess Cecilie was killed alongside her newborn baby in a plane crash in 1937. The tragedy features in "The Crown" season 2.
Comments / 0