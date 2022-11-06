ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach

By WFTX Weather Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 9 days ago
3:30 AM THU UPDATE: In the National Hurricane Center's 3 a.m. Thursday update, Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. Radar showed the storm crossing North Hutchinson Island. Maximum sustained winds are estimated at 75 mph. Movement was west-northwest at 14 mph.

WED PM UPDATE: Nicole's path has not changed through the day, Wednesday, and is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Thursday, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move onshore the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area late tonight or early Thursday. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and into the Carolinas Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, as Nicole became a category 1 hurricane at 6pm Wednesday. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles especially to the north of the center, with hurricane-force winds extending 25 miles from the center. A WeatherFlow station at Juno Beach Pier recently reported a wind gust of 55 mph, and a C-MAN station at Settlement Point on Grand Bahama Island recently reported a wind gust of 55 mph.

The minimum central pressure based on NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data is 980 mb.

It is important to note this is not another Ian for Southwest Florida, as this storm will have little to no storm surge impacts on our area. It is also important to be weather aware the next few days. If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
foxnebraska.com

Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Florida county

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a shocking discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Police said a beachgoer discovered the remains on...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida

Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
COCOA, FL
