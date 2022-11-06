Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach

3:30 AM THU UPDATE: In the National Hurricane Center's 3 a.m. Thursday update, Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. Radar showed the storm crossing North Hutchinson Island. Maximum sustained winds are estimated at 75 mph. Movement was west-northwest at 14 mph.

WED PM UPDATE: Nicole's path has not changed through the day, Wednesday, and is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Thursday, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move onshore the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area late tonight or early Thursday. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and into the Carolinas Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, as Nicole became a category 1 hurricane at 6pm Wednesday. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles especially to the north of the center, with hurricane-force winds extending 25 miles from the center. A WeatherFlow station at Juno Beach Pier recently reported a wind gust of 55 mph, and a C-MAN station at Settlement Point on Grand Bahama Island recently reported a wind gust of 55 mph.

The minimum central pressure based on NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data is 980 mb.

It is important to note this is not another Ian for Southwest Florida, as this storm will have little to no storm surge impacts on our area. It is also important to be weather aware the next few days.


