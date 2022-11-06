Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Nebraska with Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin
3-6 Nebraska heads into Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a game that no one expects the Cornhuskers to win. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this year and are a program very much in transition. They’ve lost their last three games. To get...
Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
MLive.com
Even with key losses, so many new faces, Michigan basketball can dream big
ANN ARBOR -- Can a team lose four of its five starters, including two NBA draft picks and another who leads the program in career wins, and improve?. The Michigan men’s basketball team is about to find out. On paper, the departure of talent and production is concerning. Michigan...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
detroitsportsnation.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up
We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Maize n Brew
Michigan rises into the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee released their second installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. After a high profile showdown in Athens and upsets in South Bend and Death Valley, the rankings have already been shaken up. Defending national champion Georgia has reclaimed the top...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan football after Rutgers game
After a WILD weekend in college football – in which three top-six teams lost – the Michigan Wolverines remain well within the playoff picture. Bafflingly, ESPN ranks Michigan at No. 4 in their updated Football Power Index (FPI) rankings — one spot behind Alabama. As head-scratching as...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Why Michigan State Football Players Should Be Criminally Charged
Never in my life have I seen something so stupidly displayed by a group of grown men from a school with such high values like Michigan State University and its football program. Before events unfolded afterward, the University of Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State University Spartans in their annual...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jack Breslin Student Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. MSU was 23-13 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils 85-76.
Maize n Brew
Mike Hart is almost as surprised as anyone about Blake Corum’s short-yardage running game
It’s been said countless times this season, but the fact still remains true — Blake Corum’s emergence as an all-situation rusher for the Michigan Wolverines this season is a sight to behold. The man who once was considered one half of “thunder and lightning” has become the...
Maize n Brew
Hunter Dickinson discusses leading in-game huddles, adjustments
The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines are 1-0 and star center Hunter Dickinson looked like an All-American against a mid-major last night. He had 22 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and could pretty much do whatever he wanted in the paint in the 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler Center.
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment
There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
Comments / 1