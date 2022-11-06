ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Nebraska with Lincoln Journal Star’s Luke Mullin

3-6 Nebraska heads into Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a game that no one expects the Cornhuskers to win. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this year and are a program very much in transition. They’ve lost their last three games. To get...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up

We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jack Breslin Student Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. MSU was 23-13 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils 85-76.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Hunter Dickinson discusses leading in-game huddles, adjustments

The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines are 1-0 and star center Hunter Dickinson looked like an All-American against a mid-major last night. He had 22 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and could pretty much do whatever he wanted in the paint in the 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI

