Peyton Manning reacted to the news that his longtime teammate Jeff Saturday was named the interim coach of the Colts Monday. Here's what he said on the ManningCast:. "I was surprised. I didn't know anything about it. I learned it from Adam Schefter. I think Adam Schefter knows if you're getting cut before you know you're getting cut. He's the one that told me the Colts had let me go. I'm surprised. I talked to Jeff. It's a big challenge. Jeff's made of the right stuff. He was the ultimate teammate. My locker was right next to him. He's a high character guy, a great leader. So he's gonna have to rely on these players to kind of get him comfortable and try to just get a win there in Indianapolis. A win can kind of solve a lot of things. So hopefully he can get in there and help the Colts get turned around. I'm disappointed about Frank Reich. Frank's one of my good friends, one of my coaches. So it's a sad day for coaching as well, but I'm happy for Jeff and this opportunity."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO