Baton Rouge, LA

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams says ‘nobody is quitting’ on the team after loss to LSU

How will Alabama football respond to finishing the season after a loss to Louisiana State University?. Crimson Tide fans will be looking at Saturday’s matchup versus Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Coach Nick Saban and a few players have discussed the pride that remains in Alabama’s building, despite having two losses. Experienced players such as Byron Young, Javion Cohen, and DeMarcco Hellams are getting young guys to understand there is still a lot to play for.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever

Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
