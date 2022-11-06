Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams says ‘nobody is quitting’ on the team after loss to LSU
How will Alabama football respond to finishing the season after a loss to Louisiana State University?. Crimson Tide fans will be looking at Saturday’s matchup versus Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Coach Nick Saban and a few players have discussed the pride that remains in Alabama’s building, despite having two losses. Experienced players such as Byron Young, Javion Cohen, and DeMarcco Hellams are getting young guys to understand there is still a lot to play for.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
brproud.com
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Brian Kelly Reacts To Environment At Tiger Stadium Last Weekend
The Alabama-LSU game was one of the best college football games of the season thus far. It had back-and-forth action and plenty of drama to go along with it. In the end, LSU notched the upset and gave Alabama its second straight loss. That loss also likely knocked the Crimson...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
wbrz.com
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game
A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever
Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
wbrz.com
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
Montgomery, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Lanier High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00. The Central-Hayneville High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 08, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3