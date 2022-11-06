ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Climbs to Record Jackpot After No Winner Claimed Saturday’s Drawing

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot rose once again after no one won the grand prize during the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing.

While the previous prize of $1.5 billion already broke some records, the current award of $1.9 billion is currently the top jackpot ever.

The California Lottery reported on Twitter that the current prize "breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records."

The previous all-time highest jackpot was $1.586 billion, won in 2016, but now there's a new record, and depending on whether or not someone wins on Monday, it could keep going up.

If you were to take the lump sum of the winnings, this would come out to about $929.1 Million, according to Powerball.

No one took home the grand prize from the Nov. 5 drawing, which drew five white balls numbered 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69, with a 20 for the red Powerball.

However, there were some winners from the night, with 16 winners from 12 states matching all five white balls, earning them $1,000,000 each.

One person in Kentucky matched all five numbers but also bought the Power Play feature, which doubled their earnings to $2,000,000.

The next drawing, and your next chance to win the record-breaking $1.9 billion, will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 p.m. CST.

Powerball stated that, with no one winning the jackpot on Saturday, this jackpot is currently tied with "the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner."

There have now been 40 Powerball drawings since the last jackpot was won on Aug. 3.

If you'd like to try your hand at the Powerball lottery, tickets are $2, with an extra $1 if you want to include the Power Play feature.

