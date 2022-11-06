ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez make the rounds on the last day of early voting

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdSFB_0j0y8F6100

MIAMI -- Sunday afternoon Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez, among other elected officials and candidates, marched with union members and parishioners to the Joseph Caleb Center Early Vote Site to vote as a highlight of the "Souls to the Polls" march and rally that began at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

Community, civic and political figures who lent their support included: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist; Rev. Carl Johnson of the 93rd Community Baptist Church; Reverend Gaston Smith of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; State Sen. Shevrin Jones (SD-35); State Rep. Elect Ashley Gantt (HD-109); Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon (District 3); Fedrick Ingram, national secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT); Jeffery Mitchell, president of the South Florida AFL-CIO and Transport Workers Union Local 291; Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade Branch NAACP; Karla Hernandez, Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov.; Marleine Bastien, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission (District 2); and former Miami Heat basketball player Ray Allen.

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Miami New Times

Moderate Messaging by Democrat Janelle Perez Falls Short in State Senate Race

While pollsters projected many Republican wins throughout Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the race for the District 38 state senate seat appeared to be anything but a surefire Republican victory. Two first-time candidates, former GOP staffers, and descendants of Cuban exiles — Democrat Janelle Perez and Republican Alexis...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’

Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Maria Elvira Salazar wins re-election in Miami

MIAMI -- After a pitched battle to flip a red seat blue, incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar managed to hold off challenger Annette Taddeo after a spirited contest.With 99 percent of the votes counted, Salazar had garnered 131,890, or 57 percent of the votes, to Taddeo, who had 98,322 or 42 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.The race for Florida's 27th Congressional District was marked by heavy political spending as both candidates took to television airwaves to pitch their candidate as being a Socialist.Salazar is a former Spanish-language TV journalist who won her first election in 2020, ousting Democrat Donna Shalala.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital

By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
miamilaker.com

Voters choose two incumbents, newcomer for town council

Miami Lakes voters returned two incumbent councilmen to the dais Tuesday night and chose a familiar newcomer who lost in the last election but campaigned hard to win residents over. Carlos Alvarez and Josh Dieguez were re-elected to the town council and Ray Garcia earned a spot on the dais...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Demings, Rubio make final pitches before election day

MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings are making their final push before election day. During a campaign stop at Henry's Cleaners in Cutler Bay Monday morning, Demings told the assemblage of small business owners about her life and her journey on the campaign trail. "People regardless of who they are, how much money they have, the color of their skin, their zip code, should have the opportunity to succeed. They should have the opportunity to make it in a place that we say is the greatest nation in the world," she said. Demings will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood in the afternoon and in the evening will take part in a 'get out and vote' event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charle Crist in Wilton Manors. Rubio will take part in a "Getting Things Done" rally in Jacksonville before heading to Orlando to attend a campaign rally with Gov. Ron DeSantis.    
CUTLER BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom

MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade voters approve referendum to help increase teacher pay

MIAMI - Miami-Dade voters have voted "yes" to a continuation of a referendum that will help increase teacher pay and fund school security measures.In a 65 to 35 vote, the "Secure our Future" the referendum overwhelmingly passed."We have affirmed what unites us, and that is the power of public education," said Dr. Steve Gallon, Vice-Chair of the Miami-Dade School Board.The 2018 referendum that voters previously passed was set to expire next June.Not only was this a renewal, but also an increase going from .75 to 1 mill.As a result, homeowners will see a slight increase in property taxes.Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward public schools closed Wednesday due to Nicole

MIAMI -  Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools announced Tuesday that their schools will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts.BCPS Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright announced all District schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 9. Also, all school-related activities, field trips and night classes are also canceled. Officials said that additionally, the School Board Meeting and Public Hearing (PBA Impasse Hearing) scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, have been rescheduled for Monday, November 14. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Schools of the Archdiocese of Miami in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties will remain open on Wednesday.  Schools will be closed in Palm Beach County on Wednesday and Thursday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida sandbag distribution starts

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.CBS4'S Peter D'Oench spoke to one concerned homeowner at a site near the city's water treatment plant off Military Trail at 210 Goolsby Boulevard where residents received up to 10 bags of sand for free between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ramona Myers said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years."We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy