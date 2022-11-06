ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

darrell swallom
3d ago

This I's a given. The polls always show more support for Democrats. Don’t know why, unless it's a deliberate, intentional effort by pollsters to skew the picture toward the Dems. One of the election pundits said the other day that the challenging side always a 3-5% increase in margin on election day. This would portend for a severe whipping of Democrat candidates this Tuesday. If most are toss-ups on Monday, this 3-5% should bode well for the Elephant.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Decider.com

Bill Maher Predicts GOP Victory In 2022 Midterms: “Democracy Is Going To Lose”

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the 2022 midterm elections were front and center and Maher doesn’t have his hopes up. The host expressed concerns about recent polling that shows the GOP in good position to take control of Congress. “Democracy is on the ballot and unfortunately, it’s going to lose,” Maher said during his “New Rule” segment of the show. Maher continued: “Everything in America is about to change in a fundamental way” after the “most important election ever.” He also encouraged his audience to vote for the party that still supports “democracy preservation.” “It’s also a waste of breath because...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Conversation U.S.

American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy

Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Shocking Herschel Walker election outcome revealed

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in one of the nation’s most brutal campaigns. Both sides spent more than $241 million combined. Two women accused the pro-life Walker of financing their abortions. The second accuser went as far as to appear on camera during her interview. Polls showed a statistical dead heat in the closing month, with the final poll revealing Walker having a two-point lead entering Election Day, though that was within the poll’s margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy