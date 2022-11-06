Winter storms rain on Redding, dump snow on I-5 and Siskiyou County

Expect a wet chilly Election Day and week as winter storms deliver more rain and snow to the North State.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Siskiyou County through Tuesday night, as well as through Wednesday morning for Shasta County communities above 4,000 feet.

Snow and wind could make it dangerous to drive most of Interstate 5 north of Redding, the Weather Service said.

Redding could get 1.5 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday, said meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker. Heaviest rains will hit Monday and Tuesday morning.

On Monday, strong wind gusts will blow in the morning, but will die down a bit by afternoon.

On Monday and Tuesday:

In western Shasta County around Redding, temperatures dip into the low 40s at night, rising to the low 50s during the day.

In eastern Shasta County around Burney, temperatures drop into the 20s at night, then warm to around 40 degrees in the afternoon.

The storms clear by Wednesday morning, but some scattered showers linger throughout the day, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

The weather dries and the sun comes out on Thursday, she said. On Thursday and Friday, Redding nights chill into the mid-30s, warming to about 55 degrees in the afternoon.

Another storm could arrive on Friday night or over the weekend, but that's uncertain, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Snow impacts travel on I-5, buries parts of Siskiyou County

Snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 feet in the foothills by Monday, the Weather Service said, making travel dangerous on parts of I-5 and other roads north of Pollard Flat — 35 miles north of Redding.

Motorists should prepare for heavy snow, strong wind gusts and low visibility. Watch for chain controls and road closures.

By Tuesday, the I-5 could get six to 10 inches of snow from Castella to the Shasta-Siskiyou border, Del Valle-Shoemaker said, with more snow to the north.

Two back-to-back winter storm warnings are in effect for south Siskiyou County through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon

The storm is moving southeast over the North State, so Siskiyou County is getting snow before Shasta County, said meteorologist Brad Schaaf. Heaviest snow falls hit Sunday night into Monday morning. After that, expect moderate snowfall through Tuesday.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, storms will drop one to two inches of snow on Yreka, eight inches on Weed and up to 14 inches on Mount Shasta, Schaaf said. High elevations on Mt. Shasta could get as much as four feet of snow.

In Yreka and Mount Shasta, temperatures drop to the mid- to upper 20s at night, rising to the upper 30s to mid-40s in the afternoons.

The snow ends Thursday, Schaaf said. Light but chilly north winds push temperatures into the low to mid-20s at night.

To check road conditions, go to the California Highway Patrol website at chp.ca.gov/traffic .

