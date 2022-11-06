ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Call: Talkin’ Tulane-Tulsa, Bama-LSU, Michael Thomas, Karr-Curtis and Pelicans

By Aaron S. Lee
 3 days ago

Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former pro quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

In this episode, we talk bye-weeks as both Tulane and LSU are coming off one. Lester previews Alabama-LSU in Death Valley, Ravens at Saints on Monday Night Football, Karr-Curtis and the Pelicans returning home to host the Golden State Warriors.

All this and a lot more.

