Read full article on original website
Myself ME
3d ago
WV Troopers had a single German Shepard at each goal post and lots of on field lookers but no takers. Dog sat patiently until fans got too close and dog stood up and they backed up and dog sat back down. Really interesting action and reaction.
Reply(1)
15
Tom Hayes
3d ago
I never understood why people supposedly so happy they feel the need to destroy things.
Reply(2)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
How Much Is Former NFL Player Herschel Walker Worth as He Runs For US Senate?
Herschel Walker, 60, is an American athlete, businessman and philanthropist who is currently the Republican nominee for the vacant senate seat in Georgia. He is in an incredibly tight and dirty...
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
atozsports.com
Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans should hear what Kirby Smart said about UT football after Georgia’s win
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs and it resulted in a 27-13 loss for UT. Thanks to the win, the Bulldogs now have what essentially amounts to a two-game lead in the SEC East. Despite Georgia’s convincing win against the...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
LSU is predicted to land five-star safety after win over Alabama
Javien Toviano is a five-star, 6-foot, 185-pound safety from Arlington, Texas, where he plays for Martin High School. The Warriors are 9-1 this season and 6-0 in district play as they head into the playoffs next Friday. Toviano was in attendance for the LSU-Alabama game in Death Valley as the...
atozsports.com
Absurd comment from Kirk Herbstreit shows that national media won’t be doing the Tennessee Vols any favors
The Tennessee Vols received a strong message from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night — UT needs some help to get into the playoff. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the CFP playoff rankings thanks to their 27-13 loss to Georgia this past weekend. TCU, who was...
Nation's No. 1-ranked linebacker decommits from Texas A&M; USC is in the hunt
If you regularly read Trojans Wire, first of all: Thank you. Second, if you read our site regularly, you would know that we mentioned the distinct possibility that Lincoln Riley and USC can fatten up on a likely parade of Texas A&M transfers. Texas A&M lost to Florida this past...
atozsports.com
There’s one big positive for Tennessee that came from the loss to Georgia that no one is talking about
It’s hard to take many positives from the Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee’s offense was shut down and the Bulldogs were able to hit several explosive plays early that put the game out of reach before halftime (the poor weather conditions in the second half never allowed UT a chance to get back into the game).
COLUMN: LSU is back like it never left
It’s become cliche to the point where it’s almost a joke. It jumps to conclusions and boils nuanced situations down to just a few words. LSU’s win over Alabama will lead many to declare that LSU is back. After two seasons middling in mediocrity, LSU now controls its own destiny in the SEC West.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Pro Bowler reveals Titans’ superstar gave him inside information before the game
The Kansas City Chiefs walked out of Arrowhead Stadium at 6-2 on Sunday night, while the Tennessee Titans fell to 5-3 on the year. This game was one of the uglier wins you will see from this team, but it was a win, nonetheless. One of the biggest questions going...
LSU trolls Stephen A. Smith after momentous win over Alabama
The Tigers scored a defining win under first-year head coach Brian Kelly against rival Alabama on Saturday night, and promptly marked the occasion to throw some shade at the doubters.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise
Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
thecomeback.com
Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment
Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
Comments / 18