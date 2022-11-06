Kyrie Irving has several problems that have nothing to do with basketball currently. There are people involved with the NBA that don't even expect Kyrie to return to the court for any franchise let alone the Nets. His refusal to apologize initially after the scandal involving anti-semitism has seriously ticked the franchise off, who have made a list of conditions for him to be able to return to play again. Kyrie does have some people in his corner again, but the situation is looking a bit bleak for him.

14 HOURS AGO