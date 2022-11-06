TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 7, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 7 include:

I-40 Westbound exit ramp for Helium Rd. will be closed Tuesday, November 8th from 9 am to 4 pm. A TxDOT contractor will be drilling new sign bases. Motorists can use the Soncy St. exit as a detour.

TxDOT encourages drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones.

TxDOT reminds All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.