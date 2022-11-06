Bills' Kaiir Elam questionable to return vs. Jets

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam has exited his team’s Week 9 game against the Jets.

The team announced that Elam has an ankle injury. He is officially listed as questionable to return.

Earlier in the contest, the Bills lost starting defensive end Greg Rousseau due to injury as well.

Prior to kickoff, the ruled safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) out on Friday. Among game day inactives were linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee).

Elam was injured late in the third quarter.

Bills Wire will provide updates on Elam’s status as information is made available. Check back.