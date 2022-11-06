ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kelly has narrow lead over Schmidt in race for Kan. Governor

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Steve Johnson defeats incumbent Rogers for Kan. State Treasurer

Lynn Rogers, Democratic incumbent state treasurer, lost to Republican opponent Steve Johnson. Johnson thanked his colleagues in the Legislature, campaign contributors and Republican volunteers in his victory speech. “Tonight, we celebrate, we celebrate what we have done and I celebrate with you. We celebrate with everyone who helped me to...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota

St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
DULUTH, MN
Hutch Post

Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy