Kelly has narrow lead over Schmidt in race for Kan. Governor
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
Steve Johnson defeats incumbent Rogers for Kan. State Treasurer
Lynn Rogers, Democratic incumbent state treasurer, lost to Republican opponent Steve Johnson. Johnson thanked his colleagues in the Legislature, campaign contributors and Republican volunteers in his victory speech. “Tonight, we celebrate, we celebrate what we have done and I celebrate with you. We celebrate with everyone who helped me to...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
TOPEKA — The state’s voters embraced an amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday requiring election of county sheriffs and narrowing options for ousting a wayward chief law enforcement officer, while an amendment granting the Legislature more authority to reject state administrative regulations could be headed to defeat.
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kan. abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Kan. top election official predicts 1M voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
