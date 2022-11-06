Read full article on original website
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
There's Reportedly 'A Very Good Chance' Triple H Brings Back WWE PPV
The new creative regime in WWE, led by Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, continues pushing the creative envelope to deliver worthwhile and memorable moments to the fans. In light of WarGames playing an integral part at Survivor Series later this month, it would appear there's another older concept on the list of possible revivals being considered. While speaking with GiveMeSport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes noted that there is a "very good chance" that WWE's King of the Ring Tournament will make a full-fledged return with a format similar to how it was first conceived in the 80s.
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart
The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman." "A couple of years ago, I was on...
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
Billy Corgan Questions If Women Can Wrestle NWA Style And Carry PPV
It's been well over a year now since NWA held EmPowerrr, an all women's wrestling event presented as part of NWA's 73rd Anniversary weekend in August 2021. And since it ended, many have been wondering when the NWA would be holding the second edition of the event. So far, the event has yet to reappear, and NWA President Billy Corgan has received criticism from several wrestling figures, including Women's Wrestling Project founder and AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, for some of his statements as to why a second EmPowerr hasn't taken place.
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
Backstage RAW News – Austin Theory’s Cash-In, Shane Helms Given Time Off
During last night’s episode of RAW, Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. According to a report from Fightful, Theory’s cash-in wasn’t listed on the internal rundowns for the show. Shane “Hurricane” Helms was given this week off after helping Logan Paul prepare...
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
MJF Compares Himself To The Rock And John Cena On AEW Dynamite
MJF loves to toot his own horn, and the AEW star did so again on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," comparing himself to WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena. Less than 10 days away from his potential coronation as AEW World Champion, MJF appeared...
Bobby Cruise On Why Tonight's AEW Dynamite Has Special Meaning
Bobby Cruise was a main fixture in Ring of Honor when it was still running as a separate entity from Tony Khan, and he hopes to continue that trend with the promotion under Khan's direction. Tonight's new episode of "AEW Dynamite" is emanating from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts — an arena that holds a special place in Cruise's heart for both positive and negative reasons.
The Roddy Piper And Kevin Nash Match That Culminated In A Backstage Brawl
The wrestling industry is no stranger to backstage brawls, whether in the relatively distant past or in the modern era. Over the years, a long list of performers have come to blows, but one fight between two major stars seems to have slipped under the radar of many fans. While...
Big Backstage Update On Lady Frost's Impact Status
It has been over four months since Lady Frost asked for her release from Impact Wrestling. It was a process that should've been simple but instead led to months of limbo for Frost after Impact denied her request. But a new report suggests that Frost may have finally found the break from Impact that she was looking for.
Report: First AEW Stars Booked for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's partnership took a major step forward this year with the first official crossover event between the two, AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. The crossovers between the two have steadily continued ever since, with the latest being an AEW All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata on this past week's AEW Rampage. It was reported back in August that AEW would have a notable presence at Wrestle Kingdom 17, New Japan's big annual January 4 event, early next year. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that AEW's FTR, the current IWGP Tag Team Champions, will be booked for that show.
Samoa Joe Commits Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite
On the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe shockingly attacked Wardlow, setting up a possible match between the two behemoths at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The betrayal happened when Wardlow and Joe were in the ring, with Powerhouse Hobbs walking up the ramp and declaring his intentions to pursue Wardlow's TNT Title.
