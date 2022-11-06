ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Young man bullied as child by Mitchell Miller, briefly of Bruins, shares heartbreaking statement

BOSTON — Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.
