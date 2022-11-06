ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

'My heart is broken' says Nick Carter over loss of brother, Aaron

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Fans react to sudden death of Aaron Carter 02:45

Nick Carter Sunday shared a heartfelt message on Instagram a day after his brother, Aaron, was found dead at his home in Lancaster.

"My heart is broken," he wrote. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

Deputies responded to Aaron's home around 11 a.m. Saturday following reports of a medical emergency. The 34-year-old was found in a bathtub by a house sitter. Authorities said efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," shared Carter in his Instagram post.

According to the Associated Press, Aaron had struggled with substance abuse and mental health, and attended rehab in 2017. Later, in 2019, he appeared in an episode of "The Doctors" where he revealed that he was taking medication for anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder. That same year, according to AP, Nick and another brother Angel, filed a restraining order against Aaron.

The cause of Aaron's death has not yet been revealed.

In his post, Carter went on to share: "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother."

