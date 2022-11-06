Read full article on original website
Who could buy Liverpool?
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
Who could Man City face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League but could face a tough test next.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Carabao Cup
How Arsenal could line up against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola offers Chelsea advice over Graham Potter
Pep Guardiola offers advice to Chelsea about how to handle Graham Potter's spell in charge.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man Utd's Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa, including team news, previews & lineups.
Graham Potter confident summer Chelsea signing will overcome poor form
Graham Potter reveals his belief that Raheem Sterling can turn around his slow start at Chelsea.
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
How can Man Utd win the Europa League?
Manchester United potential route to victory in the Europa League should they overcome Barcelona in their two-legged play-off encounter.
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls cause Carabao Cup shock
Player ratings from Arsenal 1-3 Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
How can Real Madrid win the Champions League?
How Real Madrid can win the Champions League, including potential opponents, fixture dates and more.
Greatest ever World Cup players
Some of the greatest names in football have strutted their stuff at World Cups, so here's a list of the best to ever do it.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham to be FSG's parting gift; Choupo-Moting makes Man Utd decision
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Rafael Leao, Youri Tielemans & more.
Premier League giants among clubs to step up Ben Brereton Diaz interest
The Premier League interest in signing Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers continues to grow, 90min understands.
Bayern Munich provide update on Sadio Mane injury
Bayern Munich have offered an update on the injury suffered by Sadio Mane.
