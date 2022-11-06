Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Man City 2-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Grealish, Mahrez & Ortega shine in Carabao Cup win
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup third round tie between Man City & Chelsea.
Xavi reacts angrily to Barcelona's Europa League draw with Man Utd
Barcelona head coach Xavi has conceded that his side have received the 'most difficult opponent' in their Europa League play-off after being drawn with Manchester United.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
How can Arsenal win the Europa League?
How Arsenal can go all the way and win the 2022/23 Europa League.
How can Real Madrid win the Champions League?
How Real Madrid can win the Champions League, including potential opponents, fixture dates and more.
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls cause Carabao Cup shock
Player ratings from Arsenal 1-3 Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Carabao Cup
How Arsenal could line up against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man Utd's Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa, including team news, previews & lineups.
Who could buy Liverpool?
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham to be FSG's parting gift; Choupo-Moting makes Man Utd decision
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Rafael Leao, Youri Tielemans & more.
Gareth Southgate set to leave in-form Premier League star out of World Cup squad
England manager has made a decision on whether James Maddison will go to the 2022 World Cup.
Who could Man City face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League but could face a tough test next.
Reece James learns World Cup fate as Gareth Southgate makes decision
Reece James has been told by Gareth Southgate that he won't be going to the World Cup with England.
Bayern Munich provide update on Sadio Mane injury
Bayern Munich have offered an update on the injury suffered by Sadio Mane.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0