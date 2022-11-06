ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Silverfield's still chasing 8 wins, but Tigers must first become bowl eligible

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1ccr_0j0y6Cnw00

Memphis football has an under .500 record after Saturday’s loss to UCF extended the Tigers’ streak to the longest streak since 2013.

MEMPHIS TIGERS FOOTBALL

Teams: Tigers (4-5, 2-4 AAC) vs. Tulsa (3-6, 1-4)

Time: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10

Place: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis

Coach Ryan Silverfield told his players in the locker room, following the 35-28 loss, that the Tigers are going to win eight games this season. An eight-win season seemed a lot more probable when the Tigers were looking at a 4-1 record with seven games still on the schedule.

Memphis still has the same number of wins more than a month later and the four-game losing streak has given the Tigers a 4-5 record with just three regular-season games left. The only way to win eight games is for Memphis to win out the regular season and be victorious in a bowl game.

“We’ve just got to find a way,” Silverfield said. “One or two plays here to get the ball to bounce the right way. I’ve been a part of this program where the ball bounced our way quite a bit and we’ll get there I promise you.”

Having the longest winning streak in nearly a decade and still managing to finish with an 8-5 record would be a nice way to salvage a season that looks to be headed down a dark path. The last month of football, however, hasn’t left fans with much optimism to cling to in believing that’s a strong possibility.

Before Memphis can worry about eight wins, it needs to reach win No. 6 to qualify for a ninth straight bowl game. Luckily for the Tigers, the next two games are at home against a Tulsa team that has lost five of its last six games and a North Alabama team whose only win this season will be more than two months ago by the time it plays its next opponent.

The Tulsa game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and North Alabama on Nov. 19 should earn Memphis its fifth and sixth wins. Traveling to SMU on Nov. 26 looks even more difficult after the Mustangs scored nearly 80 points in the 77-63 win over Houston. The positive for Memphis is that the Mustangs gave up 63 points in that game.

No matter how fans are feeling about the chances of winning out the rest of the season, quarterback Seth Henigan said the teams’ confidence hasn’t wavered.

“Especially not for me but I don’t think for any of our team,” Henigan said. “Just because they know that the things that cost us these last couple games have been so minute and such little things that had a huge role in the course of the whole game. I feel like our guys are still confident.”

The Tigers have had their chances to be victorious in each of the last four games but haven’t been able to get over the hurdle. The message that’s been coming out of the locker room since before the losing streak even began has been cleaning up the little things by paying attention to the details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rolBP_0j0y6Cnw00

University of Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan celebrates a touchdown during the Nov. 5, 2022 game against UCF. “I feel like our guys are still confident, Henigan said after Saturday’s loss. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Memphis, for whatever reason, hasn’t been able to clean up enough of those details to turn the close games into wins. The Tigers are running out of time to figure out how to stop this season from continuing to tumble downhill. Silverfield said his concern is that what is worked on in practice isn’t always showing up on game day.

“It’s a number of factors,” Silverfield said. “It’s not a want to or lack of care by our guys. It’s just a lack of execution all in all, but maybe we as coaches can put our guys in a better position to have success.”

The version of success that’s attainable for Memphis continues to change with each loss. What the Tigers were looking to achieve a month ago looks a lot different than what they are trying to accomplish in these last regular-season games.

Silverfield, however, is still chasing that eight-win season. Reaching at least eight wins had been the standard for seven straight years since 2014 before last season’s 6-6 record ended the streak.

This was supposed to be the year that sparked a new streak. Memphis still has a mathematical chance of getting that done but there isn’t any more room for error.

“It’s not like, ‘wow the plan in place is terrible,’” Silverfield said. “We’ve just got to find a way to clean up some stuff so we’re on the right side of the scoreboard.”

Photo gallery: Tigers vs UCF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGUJx_0j0y6Cnw00

University of Memphis linebacker Zay Cullens (8) sacks UCF quarterback Mikey Keene (13) Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Comments / 2

 

