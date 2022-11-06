ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Why state Democrats scored big in the 2022 Midterms

There are a few things that have availed themselves in the state Midterm Election results. Michiganders have chosen to enshrine reproductive rights in the state’s constitution. The other two proposals passed as well, increasing financial transparency among state representatives and expanding voting rights. Michigan Democrats also had an historic...
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan: When will it take effect? What’s next?

Michigan voters collectively passed Proposal 3 in this week’s general election, effectively codifying abortion rights for people in the state under the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the legal right to abortion and...
Proposal 3: Michigan voters embrace abortion rights amendment

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Michigan voters approved an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution, according to unofficial election night results. Proposal 3 establishes a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which includes − but is not limited to − the right to seek abortion. It also protects a right to contraception and infertility care, for instance. ...
Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights

Voters in Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it before the voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion that had been blocked in court but could have been revived. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.
2022 election results: Michigan US Rep. Rashida Tlaib wins re-election in newly-drawn 12th congressional district

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has won re-election in the state’s newly-drawn 12th congressional district, defeating Republican opponent Steven Elliot. The race for U.S. rep in Michigan’s 12th congressional district was called in favor of Democratic incumbent Rep. Tlaib, who defeated GOP opponent Elliot. Tlaib has served as a U.S. Michigan rep. in the state’s 13th congressional district since 2019, but has shifted to the 12th district due to redistricting.
Michigan Attorney General election results

DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
Polls are open in Michigan: What’s on the ballot and where you can vote

It’s Election Day! If you haven’t already voted through an absentee ballot, polls are now open. Michiganders will be able to vote until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those in line to vote at 8 p.m. will still be able to cast a ballot, so long as they stay in line. Residents will have to wait until 9 p.m. EST for every precinct in Michigan to close, given that counties in the Upper Peninsula which border Wisconsin operate in the Central – rather than Eastern – time zone.
Michigan ballot Proposal 1 updated results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Proposal 1, backed by Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, aims to add new term limit restrictions on state legislators and require specific public officials to disclose financial records annually. The proposal was a legislative referral, which means that the Michigan legislature passed a referendum...
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne County Executive

Voters will decide who will serve as the next Wayne County Executive on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain...
