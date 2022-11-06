Voters in Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it before the voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion that had been blocked in court but could have been revived. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.

