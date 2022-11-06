Almost half want ‘great deal’ of change in how Biden has been leading US: survey

Greg Nash President Biden during a rally for Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Nearly half of registered voters want a “great deal” of change in how President Biden is leading the U.S., according to the last NBC News poll before the midterm elections.

Forty-seven percent of voters said they want a great deal of change from the Biden administration, while another 19 percent said they wanted quite a bit of change and 21 percent said they want just some change. Eleven percent said not that much change, while 1 percent said no change.

The poll comes in the final stretch of elections in which Republicans are expected to win control of the House and are deadlocked with Democrats in the fight for the Senate.

Polls show the economy and crime as the top issues heading into Election Day, despite Democrats trying to keep the focus on abortion rights and threats to democracy.

About 44 percent of voters approve of how Biden is handing his job, according to the NBC News poll, up from 40 percent last week.

But more voters are likely to say the country on the wrong track (72 percent) than the right one (21 percent), the poll shows.

Fourteen percent of voters listed the economy as the highest priority, followed by more bipartisanship and more efficiency from elected officials, which are both tied at 11 percent, and protecting women’s rights at 9 percent.

About 64 percent of voters say they are very interested in the midterm elections.

Around 48 percent of Americans want a Democratic-controlled Congress and 47 percent want a Republican-controlled Congress.

The NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 3-5 among 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.