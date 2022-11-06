ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Local Runners Fare Well at State Cross Country Championships in Pasco

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Area runners from local schools pose for a photo at the State Cross Country Championships in Pasco Nov. 5. Front Row from left to right (all from Adna): Davonte Robinson, Kolton Moon, Zane Powell, Jordan Stout, Nate Scheuber and Raul Torres-Rodriguez. Back Row from left to right: Jaysen Miles (W.F. West), Gunnar Morgan (Rochester), Taydee Evenstar (Rochester), Haylee Huber (Tenino), Brynn Williams (Tenino), Tristan VonBargen (Tenino), Devin Harrison (Centralia), Elyse O'Dell (Centralia) and Bailey Davis (Adna).

Led by some impressive team and individual performances, Chronicle-area distance runners fared well at the State Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Saturday.

In the 1B/2B races, the Rainier girls team finished fifth overall, with some well-rounded times across the board. The Mountaineers top-3 finishers were Ella Marvin, who finished 29th in 23:24.60, Angelica Askey, who finished 36th in 23:49.30, and Rayne Tyrrell, who finished 44th in 24:10.80.

The top area runner in that race was Mossyrock freshman Joan Wedam, who finished 17th with a time of 22:20.90. Oakville’s Mercedes Dupont finished 26th in 23:14.40, and Morton-White Pass’ Ayricka Hughes ran a 23:23.70 for 28th to lead individual racers from the area Lewis and south Thurston counties.

On the boys side for 1B/2B, Mossyrock finished 10th as a team and Adna finished 16th.

The Vikings were led by the efforts of Miguel Gomez (25th, 18:01.80), Hugo Wedam (33rd, 18:17.40), and Christian Paz Tapia (42nd, 18:39.30), while the Pirates had the top local individual finisher as Jordan Stout finished 11th in 17:36.10.

Treyton Marty of Toledo finished 24th in 18:01.60, Ben Russon of Onalaska finished 52nd in 18:48.30, and Hunter Brackett of MWP finished 63rd in 19:05.50 to round out the top local racers.

Up in the 1A ranks, Tenino had a trio of runners make the state trip, with Tristan Von Bargen ranking 134th among the boys in 19:38.40 and Brynn Williams finishing 53rd to lead the Beaver girls in 22:11.80. Haley Huber also finished 83rd for Tenino in 22:54.70.

Finally in the 2As, the Tumwater boys finished sixth as a team, led by John Hoffer who was fifth as an individual in 16:11.00. Brenden Hamilton (40th, 17:19.40), and Alan Penrose (57th, 17:35.50) also helped the T-Birds team score.

Elsewhere in the 2A boys race, Black Hills’ Luke Grunenfelder was 41st in 17:20.40, Centralia’s Devin Harrison finished 60th in 17:40.20, and Rochester’s Gunnar Morgan and Taydee Evenstar finished 92nd and 93rd in 18:11.90 and 18:13.20, respectively. W.F. West’s Jaysen Miles finished 114th in 18:36.20.

For the girls, Tumwater’s Annabelle Clapp was the top local finisher in 21:13.00 for 53rd, and Elyse O’Dell of Centralia finished 89th in 22:07.60.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

