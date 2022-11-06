Colts fall to Patriots 26-3 in New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Colts fell to Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday with a final score of 26-3 at Gillette Stadium in New England.

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw 15 completions with 1 interception for 103 yards in his second start for Indianapolis. He was also sacked 9 times in the loss.

Patriots QB Mac Jones threw for 147 yards with 1 touchdown in the win.

Next week, the Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

