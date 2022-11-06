Colts fall to Patriots 26-3 in New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Colts fell to Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday with a final score of 26-3 at Gillette Stadium in New England.
Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw 15 completions with 1 interception for 103 yards in his second start for Indianapolis. He was also sacked 9 times in the loss.
Patriots QB Mac Jones threw for 147 yards with 1 touchdown in the win.
Next week, the Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
