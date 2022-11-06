ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts fall to Patriots 26-3 in New England

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Colts fell to Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday with a final score of 26-3 at Gillette Stadium in New England.

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw 15 completions with 1 interception for 103 yards in his second start for Indianapolis. He was also sacked 9 times in the loss.

Patriots QB Mac Jones threw for 147 yards with 1 touchdown in the win.

Next week, the Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

FOX59

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach

INDIANAPOLIS – In an unusual move, the Indianapolis Colts have named Jeff Saturday their interim coach in the aftermath of Frank Reich’s firing. Saturday, 47, will join owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard at an 8 p.m. press conference at the team headquarters. It’s the latest seismic shockwave to ripple through the franchise […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home

MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
MADISON, IN
NESN

Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla

Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

How the Colts’ trash can become the Titans’ treasure

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich had been fired. Perhaps even more shocking was the team’s decision to hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Reich departs Indianapolis with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons at the helm, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Homecoming game for Colts DE Kwity Paye

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Colts’ defensive end Kwity Paye may not want to say it too loud in the locker room, but he grew up a Patriots’ fan. “It’s like 30 minutes down the road from me,” Paye told CBS4 on Wednesday. “Everybody was a Patriots’ fan. That’s when Tom Brady was there, that whole Patriots’ […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Blue Zone previews Colts-Patriots at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It’s not like the glory days of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, but the Colts renew their rivalry with the Patriots this afternoon. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic break down the game from every angle on “Blue Zone” at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Dave Griffiths joins the show with live reports from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘He’s the best guy, that’s why’: Irsay says Jeff Saturday only candidate in mind for interim head coach job

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday evening, Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard introduced five-time Pro Bowl Colts center Jeff Saturday as the new interim head coach of the team after the firing of Frank Reich. “It was a difficult decision to make, made with great thought,” Irsay said. The hiring […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts fans say ‘Why not?’ to Jeff Saturday hire

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans we talked to are looking forward to the future after one of the craziest days for the horseshoe in recent memory. Frank Reich’s firing and Colts legend Jeff Saturday’s hiring was a mix of emotions for fans. “I thought it was a joke,” said Colts fan Cameron Gregson. “I was shocked […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
