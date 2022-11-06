Read full article on original website
Related
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
UPDATE: Unofficial vote count favors Democrat in NM District 2 race
New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District remained too close to call early Wednesday.
KOAT 7
Voter turnout in New Mexico's midterm election
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm in New Mexico was more than 50%. According to data released by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, 52% of registered voters went to the polls to vote for in the midterm election in New Mexico. Voter turnout was down from 56% in...
rrobserver.com
Two more New Mexico groups receive antisemitic letters
SANTA FE – At least three left-leaning advocacy groups in New Mexico now say they have received threatening letters in the final weeks before Election Day containing antisemitic symbols and a ripped-up political mailer. One group, Conservation Voters New Mexico, reported its letter last week, triggering an FBI investigation.
kunm.org
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
KOAT 7
New Mexico: What to expect on election day
Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Michelle Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
kunm.org
Voting on Election Day — What you need to know in New Mexico
If you’re heading to the polls in New Mexico to vote on Election Day today, Nov. 8, 2022, they are open until 7 p.m. and you just have to be in line at that time to cast your ballot. Do be aware that voting locations are expected to be...
KRQE News 13
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
newmexiconewsport.com
Facing the Northern NM resource problems
Grace Calderon looked out over the 18-acre property in Montezuma, New Mexico where she and her husband had been renovating a small house for their retirement. The fire had licked at the house but destroyed the shed in which they had been storing all the materials needed to finish the home.
KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico State House of Representatives Election Results
Here are the results for the 2022 election of New Mexico State House of Representatives. For full election coverage, click here.
rrobserver.com
DOJ to monitor polls in Bernalillo County, 24 states
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. In New Mexico, that includes Bernalillo County. The Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the...
thecentersquare.com
How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
krwg.org
New Mexico election officials working with counties, law enforcement to ensure safety at polls
With rising reports of threats against election officials and politicians in recent years, New Mexico officials have taken steps to prepare for safety on election day. Alex Curtas, Director of Communications for the Office of the Secretary of State in New Mexico shares what voters should do if they experience intimidation at the polls.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Winners subdued as count runs late
The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
kinyradio.com
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
go955.com
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
rrobserver.com
Governor candidates spend big as election nears
SANTA FE – This year’s race for governor could end up being the most expensive in New Mexico history – to no surprise of state residents who have seen a steady barrage of television ads in recent weeks. Republican Mark Ronchetti narrowly outraised Democratic Michelle Lujan Grisham...
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
Comments / 0