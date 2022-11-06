Lauren Boebert’s unexpectedly tight race for re-election in Colorado has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 midterms.By Wednesday afternoon, the extreme Republican was trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for her House seat in the state’s 3rd Congressional District 2200 votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the areas in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something of a surprise to both...

