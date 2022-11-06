Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center offers tips to keep pets warm this winter
As the temperatures continue to drop, it’s important to remember to make sure your pets are safe and warm when outside. Jolene Hewitt and Victoria Urrutia from BernCo’s Animal Care and Resource Center have some pet safety tips as winter weather approaches. If your pet must stay outside,...
35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training
In New Mexico, a 35-dog group graduated from assistance dog training, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Inside the New Mexican School for the Deaf’s James A. Little Theater, the graduating pups and their parents lined up to celebrate the big occasion. The ceremony represents the completion of the dogs’ six-month training, and they […] The post 35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training appeared first on DogTime.
rrobserver.com
AG seeks missing Indigenous person last seen in RR
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with NM License Plate: ATRS47, according to the...
rrobserver.com
Meet Rio: RRPD’s newest staff member
Rio, new to the RRPD. (Photo from RRPD Facebook site) Rio, a Schnoodle (Schnauzer/Poodle), is the latest addition to the Rio Rancho Police Department. She is already a star, getting TV time. Her handle came from a Facebook campaign by the department, allowing the community to weigh in on her name.
Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni. They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call […]
outsidetheboxmom.com
6 Maintenance Tips For Plumbing Pipes
When your plumbing pipes start leaking, it can be hard to know whether it is a plumbing problem or a more serious issue. However, there are some steps you can take to lessen the risk of clogs and leaks. These include checking for leaks and keeping your outdoor hoses stored.
KVIA
3 alleged kidnapping victims rescue, 2 hostage takers arrested, 58 undocumented migrants found
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents report they rescued three undocumented migrants from Guatemala being held for ransom. The suspected hostage takers were taken into custody. The Albuquerque Police Department assisted with the rescue of a mother and her two daughters – ages 5 and 9.
kanw.com
Vacant Building Near UNM Burned
Monday evening Albuquerque Firefighters were dispatched to an blaze in a vacant building in a mixed use area of the University of New Mexico campus near Lomas and University, NE. Cinnamon Blair, a UNM spokeswoman, said the house at 1801 Mesa Vista, is privately owned. It is fenced off and...
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
KOAT 7
Speed camera turned off after citation errors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A speed camera in Albuquerque has been turned off after drivers were incorrectly cited. Albuquerque Police say some drivers were recently cited by a speed camera after it was incorrectly programmed. Police say they are sending letters to drivers who were impacted by the incorrect speed...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County Thanksgiving food drive
Sandoval County is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food drive at the Treasurer’s Office until Nov. 15. “The holiday season can be a difficult time for many families in our community which is why it is so important for all of us to pull together to help. It’s as simple as picking up a few more items as we shop and dropping them off at a donation site,” Sandoval County Treasurer Jennifer Taylor said.
rrobserver.com
Well that had a role in ‘Logan’ to get new life
In Rio Rancho, Well Site 9 is famous. Other than that, though, it’s been a rough spell for the city well, which was taken offline in 2019. “We’ve had a problem with sanding on that well for many years,” said Steve Gallegos, deputy director of the Rio Rancho Utilities Department.
Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
rrobserver.com
Sunny and warm, remember to wash your car
Today will be the start of a warmer week and there will be some light winds from time to time. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Near to above average temperatures expected today with increasing clouds.”. Today is a good day to get a car wash. It is the worst...
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
KOAT 7
BCSO investigating suspicious death in the east mountains
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains of the county. The sheriff's office says the death happened near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Officials say the scene is being investigated as a homicide. Information is limited at this...
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
The man was booked into the Metro Detention Center.
Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A shoplifting turned scary for a mother and her young daughter after the thief threatened them with a gun. It happened at the Family Dollar off 2nd Street in Los Ranchos on Saturday. The mother says she was with her 12-year-old daughter when they saw a man shoplifting when he noticed them […]
rrobserver.com
Family speaks out about fatal shooting by police
Julian Sanchez and his friend had been drinking and playing blackjack at a casino before driving home early Saturday morning. On Tramway and Rover NE, just south of Menaul, 21-year-old Sanchez crashed in the median, toppling a street sign. The two young men were in and out of consciousness as...
