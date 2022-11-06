Jackson County voters will be asked to renew and expand a tax serving children on this November’s ballot. Since its inception by state initiative and approval by local voters, the Children’s Service Fund (CSF) has awarded $85 million in support of programs and services across Jackson County. Each program is dedicated to serving children and their families in need of programs designed for mental health, in-home prevention services, crisis intervention within the school and more. The program itself is not a government service but rather a fund that assists existing programs through grants out of a fund generated by a 1/8 cent sales tax within Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO