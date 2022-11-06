Read full article on original website
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
Johnson County election results: Board of County Commissioners
Becky Fast, Janeé Hanzlick and Michael Ashcraft will all retain their seats on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.
Voter turnout in the Kansas City region dropped by double digits since the last midterm election
Fewer people turned out to vote around the Kansas City metro than in the previous midterm election. Election officials in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Johnson County, Kansas, all reported on their websites that turnout was down by more than 10% from 2018. Platte County had the smallest decrease, with 7% fewer voters showing up to vote.
At least 6 Jackson County legislators will be replaced on Election Day
Jackson County will have at least six new faces on the county legislature, influencing everything from public health to future stadium deals.
Northeast Kansas City Election Results
This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Republican Sawyer Fends Off Democratic Challenger Kempton
In the only contested race in Pettis County, incumbent Republican Phillip Sawyer held off Democratic challenger Sam Kempton for Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney on Tuesday. According to figures provided by Pettis County Election Authority Nick La Strada, Sawer garnered 65.67 percent, or 8519 votes, while Kempton secured 34.33 percent, or 4,454 votes.
Jackson County’s Question No. 1: Children’s Services Fund
Jackson County voters will be asked to renew and expand a tax serving children on this November’s ballot. Since its inception by state initiative and approval by local voters, the Children’s Service Fund (CSF) has awarded $85 million in support of programs and services across Jackson County. Each program is dedicated to serving children and their families in need of programs designed for mental health, in-home prevention services, crisis intervention within the school and more. The program itself is not a government service but rather a fund that assists existing programs through grants out of a fund generated by a 1/8 cent sales tax within Jackson County.
Get to know the City’s three ballot measures
There are three measures on the ballot in Kansas City, Mo. that will ask voters to approve funding for city plans. Two general obligation bonds would fund city goals in affordable housing and building up the convention center and parks system of Kansas City. Question No. 1. Question No. 1...
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case
Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections
The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
Overland Park to review renderings for farmers market update
The market, which sits just off Marty Street, is designed to push traffic, and dollars, into downtown Overland Park.
On the ballot: if they don’t get burned
May 8, 2022 – abortion rights rally in Kansas City:. The witch burners controlled everything.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
