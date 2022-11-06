ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

kcur.org

Voter turnout in the Kansas City region dropped by double digits since the last midterm election

Fewer people turned out to vote around the Kansas City metro than in the previous midterm election. Election officials in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Johnson County, Kansas, all reported on their websites that turnout was down by more than 10% from 2018. Platte County had the smallest decrease, with 7% fewer voters showing up to vote.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Northeast Kansas City Election Results

This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

Republican Sawyer Fends Off Democratic Challenger Kempton

In the only contested race in Pettis County, incumbent Republican Phillip Sawyer held off Democratic challenger Sam Kempton for Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney on Tuesday. According to figures provided by Pettis County Election Authority Nick La Strada, Sawer garnered 65.67 percent, or 8519 votes, while Kempton secured 34.33 percent, or 4,454 votes.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Jackson County’s Question No. 1: Children’s Services Fund

Jackson County voters will be asked to renew and expand a tax serving children on this November’s ballot. Since its inception by state initiative and approval by local voters, the Children’s Service Fund (CSF) has awarded $85 million in support of programs and services across Jackson County. Each program is dedicated to serving children and their families in need of programs designed for mental health, in-home prevention services, crisis intervention within the school and more. The program itself is not a government service but rather a fund that assists existing programs through grants out of a fund generated by a 1/8 cent sales tax within Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Get to know the City’s three ballot measures

There are three measures on the ballot in Kansas City, Mo. that will ask voters to approve funding for city plans. Two general obligation bonds would fund city goals in affordable housing and building up the convention center and parks system of Kansas City. Question No. 1. Question No. 1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

