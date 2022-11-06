Read full article on original website
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
Patrice Bergeron ‘Glad’ Bruins Were Heard Ahead Of Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins president Cam Neely on Monday addressed the organization’s decision to release Mitchell Miller and confirmed the reaction from Boston’s locker room factored in the decision. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to express displeasure in the initial move, and he said Monday he was “glad” the...
Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury
The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings
The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Addresses When Retirement Could Come
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bruins this offseason was whether Patrice Bergeron would retire. The longtime Boston center inked a one-year deal to play his 19th season with the only organization he’s ever played for. It’s unclear what Bergeron will decide once the 2022-23 season comes to a close. At 36 years old, he’s not getting any younger but Bergeron continues to play at an elite level.
Evander Kane ‘Sincerely Grateful’ After Suffering Scary Injury
Evander Kane suffered a scary wrist injury Tuesday when he was cut with Pat Maroon’s skate blade, but appears to be recovering just fine. The Oilers forward suffered what general manager Ken Holland called a “deep cut” and underwent surgery after suffering the laceration in the second period of Edmonton’s eventual win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Blue Jays Expected to Trade a Catcher
The Toronto Blue Jays have a problem every team in the bigs would love to have – too many catchers. That said, Toronto is expected to move one of Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, or Gabriel Moreno this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the team will deal from a position of strength as they have three capable players behind the plate.
Oilers’ Evander Kane Suffers Scary Wrist Injury, Undergoes Surgery
Evander Kane suffered a scary injury Tuesday night. In the second period between the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Kane fell to the ice and a scramble for the puck ensued. Lightning forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated right over the wrist of Kane, resulting in blood immediately pooling on the ice.
Will Charlie McAvoy Make Season Debut With Bruins Vs. Flames?
Charlie McAvoy (almost) is back. The Bruins defenseman skated with Hampus Lindholm during Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and led Boston’s post-practice stretch, which was reminiscent of the last practice Brad Marchand had when he took reps with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk before leading the stretch upon his season debut.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Enjoying Coaching ‘In City That Loves Hockey’
Even after a historic start to his first season at the helm of the Boston Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery can still fly somewhat under-the-radar around the streets and in restaurants in Boston. “No, not consistently (recognized), which I’m thankful for,” Montgomery joked with reporters following practice Tuesday, as seen in...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
Jeremy Swayman Update: Bruins Goalie ‘Ahead Of Schedule’
The Bruins appear to have dodged a major injury bullet with Jeremy Swayman. The goalie was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron in Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. While he was seen without crutches after the game, Swayman did have a bag of ice taped to his knee.
Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues
The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
Torey Krug Returns To TD Garden With Blues As Bruins Win 3-1
Torey Krug was back at TD Garden, but it wasn’t a happy homecoming with the Boston Bruins walking away with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. In his second game back in Boston since joining the Blues, Krug recorded an assist in his team’s loss.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Return To Win Column In Style
The Boston Bruins debuted their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys in Monday night’s 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron helped get the B’s back in the win column both with power play goals on the night. For...
