Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street and Emmerdale's first World Cup schedule changes confirmed
Coronation Street and Emmerdale will both face schedule changes later this month as the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. ITV will be showing several of the live football games, which means that the regular transmission patterns for the soaps will be disrupted. New schedules have been released today for the...
digitalspy.com
No Bonfire night in any of the soaps
Anyone else disappointed that bonfire night has been completely ignored by all the soaps? It used to get featured years ago and be part of storylines but tonight it didn't even get a mention. Posts: 3,814. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 08/11/22 - 01:58 #2. They are more interested in murders.
digitalspy.com
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Jack lashes out again when he makes a discovery about Amy, while Alfie is held hostage by a masked gunman and Whitney grows closer to Zack. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sam gets a warning from...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Ravi makes bombshell admission over Suki's arrest
EastEnders spoilers follow. Ravi has stunned his family in EastEnders with a revelation over Suki's arrest. Over the last week, Ravi and his partner Nina have been grassing on Suki in order to frame her for the murder of Ranveer. Tuesday's (November 8) episode featured Suki once again being questioned...
digitalspy.com
Spoilers EE The Slaters vs
The cost of living, thats what I'm assuming from the DS article anyway "facing a challenging winter" I don't think I could sit through another eviction, debt or dodgy money storyline with them. It's been done to death. The Slaters have been turned into the Butchers with their constant money...
digitalspy.com
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: Amy and Kyle
I thought the scenes between both of them were great this evening. I know Amy as a character has been unpopular since the Frank storyline but I am starting to enjoy the character and think Natalie Ann Jamison has been fantastic too!. Little Kyle broke my heart, I know people...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 07/11/22: Seeing Red
Which character from Classic Corrie, if any, would you like to see return to the cobbles?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks winter trailer released
Hollyoaks has released the winter trailer: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41887062/hollyoaks-spoilers-juliet-cancer-story-mercedes-romance/. I seriously hope this isn't the end for Eric, going from that trailer. I don't want him to leave. I did think it was odd that two chavvy female characters have that storyline but may just be coincidence. Thank goodness Juliet is getting...
digitalspy.com
The Watcher - renewed for season 2
It has been announced that The Watcher is getting a second series on Netflix - This is great news, I hope Bobby Cannavale is coming back as Dean as it won't be the same without him. I enjoyed the first series, it was gripping. https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a41897141/the-watcher-season-2-netflix/. https://ew.com/tv/the-watcher-season-2-renewed-netflix/. https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/the-watcher-season-2-netflix-confirmed-newsupdate/. Posts: 16,443. Forum...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 4 - November 9 - 9pm - ITV1
And in case you missed the worst kept secret ever, and indeed fingers crossed everywhere doesn't descend into politics talk and bad tempers as long as these two are in. And before they officially go in there, they will face a trial and the teaser of said trial will be posted later today. Just hope ITV know what they are doing putting Hancock in there knowing how potentially divisive and bad tempered it could get inside and outside.
digitalspy.com
Replace Olivia
One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will already be known to some of the British audience, they can save on the airfare and would be like for like on the reality tv show background front. One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will...
411mania.com
Showrunners Tapped For It Prequel Series Welcome to Derry
HBO Max has found its showrunners for the It prequel series Welcome to Derry. Variety reports that Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) and Brad Caleb Kane (Tokyo Vice) will serve as co-showrunners on the series, which comes from It director and producer Andy and Barbara Muschietti. Development on the series was first reported back in March.
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesdsay 9/11
Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that he has spoken with a libel barrister who is happy to take on the case, but there's no guarantee they'll win and their costs alone will be £100,000. Fiz and Tyrone...
digitalspy.com
Week 8: Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Welcome dear friends. l hope you enjoyed your Strictly show last week - with the scoring straight from Fantasy Island. I adore Hamza but imho that dance was an 8 at best and how Anton could find it funny to ignore Helen's faux pas to me, makes a mockery of the competition - the ridiculous '10' he awarded, saw her tie with Kym - instead of being 1 point below - and when the voting is so tight such a 'tie' could make all the difference between a Bottom 2 appearance and narrowly avoiding the dance off. All of the blood. sweat and tears in training - the scoring is making a mockery of the Show.
digitalspy.com
Italia 90: When Football Changed Forever
The 2nd part is on now but it's just more of the same from part 1, just focusing on the hooliganism. There's also a series on the subject on Sky this week, let's hope this focuses on the actual football. This is interesting but it misses the point as very...
digitalspy.com
Which partner do you watch? (the return)
When one of the couples is dancing, which partner fo you watch? (The long-awaited, or not-awaited-at-all...) Someone else (specify if you wish :) ) Gawd. I’m not skilled enough to watch both. Have to rewatch many times to see different things. Honestly don’t know who I watch in real...
digitalspy.com
Bill Treacher has died (Arthur Fowler in EastEnders)
BBC News reporting this just now. Actor Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92, his family has confirmed. Treacher was one of the first actors to be cast in the BBC One soap, appearing in the first episode in February 1985. In a statement, his...
digitalspy.com
Levi Davis missing
Rugby player Levis Davis of Try Star from Celebrity X Factor, has not been seen since the 29th of October. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20349551/missing-rugby-player-levi-davis-police-search-barcelona/. I really hope he's okay but considering the circumstances I do fear the worst. 💔🙏 I hope he's found safe.
Comments / 0