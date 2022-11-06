ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Rob Gronkowski Takes Wild Shot at Zach Wilson With ‘Parent-Teacher Conferences’ Comment: VIDEO

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Photo by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Rob Gronkowski held nothing back regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Tampa Bay tight end recently appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show. During his appearance, commentators asked him about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a dig at Wilson.

“I’m going to go half full as long as they can get their QB’s head in the playbook instead of outside of parent-teacher conferences,” Gronkowski jokingly said to the camera.

For those unfamiliar with the lore, Gronk is referring to the claim made by Wilson’s ex-girlfriend that the New York quarterback reportedly slept with his mom’s best friend. Yikes. The rumor quickly became the talk of the professional football world before the start of the season.

However, Rob Gronkowski is far from the first person to make a slight at Wilson over the scandalous rumor.

Of course, Rob Gronkowski’s comments about Zach Wilson prompted laughter from his Fox Sports colleagues. Later, he also sparked tons of comments on Twitter as people took to the platform to comment on the viral moment.

“Gronk did not just say that about Zach Wilson on live TV??!” one user wrote, while another posted, “We need more of Gronk on TV.”

The 33-year-old returned to Fox in October, nearly four months after he announced his second retirement from the league.

As for Wilson, the 23-year-old found himself in hot water over the summer when his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, said he allegedly slept with his mom’s close friend. However, the Jets’ quarterback appeared to make fun of the rumors in an Instagram post from July.

Zach Wilson rumored to have new fling, Rob Gronkowski working for Fox following NFL career

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” Wilson wrote in the caption at the time, seeming to poke fun at the accusation.

Zach Wilson was selected second overall by the Jets last year. He’s also been rumored to be dating New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellanno since June when they went to a Yankees game together.

The BYU alum hopes to bounce back Sunday when the Jets take on the Bills.

As for Gronkowski, he previously worked as an analyst for Fox in 2019, the same year he retired from the NFL after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. The five-time Pro Bowler changed career paths in the spring of 2020. However, he later reunited with his former New England teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay for two seasons.

In their first year with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski and Brady made it to the Super Bowl, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2021.

Related
Outsider.com

Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Had Savage Response for Being Passed Over by Browns in 2004 Draft

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to determine that the Cleveland Browns botched the 2004 NFL Draft when they passed on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns instead went with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami named Kellen Winslow. And while Winslow had some nice moments in Cleveland — including a 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2007 — he was no Roethlisberger. Speaking of that guy, well, he slid a bit in the draft before being selected with the 12th overall pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Ohio Motorcyclist Dead After Early Morning Wreck With Deer

A motorcyclist reportedly died on Wednesday (November 2nd) following an early morning wreck involving a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. According to Channel 19 News in Cleveland, the wreck occurred a little after 7 a.m. and close to State Route 33. This is just south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township, which is located in Geauga County. Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow, was northbound on State Route 44. He then struck a deer on the road. Upon hitting the animal, Randall was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by the commercial vehicle.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

