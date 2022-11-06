ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NASCAR Holds Moment of Silence for Coy Gibbs Before Phoenix Championship Race

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NASCAR world is still reeling, although the race in Phoenix is underway after it was announced that Coy Gibbs died in his sleep last night. Before the race got underway, NASCAR held a moment of silence in honor of Gibbs. To hold the championship race is both fitting and difficult for many.

There have been so many reactions and kind words shared since Joe Gibbs Racing made the Coy Gibbs announcement. At 49 years old, it really is a tragic death, especially after his son Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series championship this weekend.

With all that Coy did for NASCAR and for JGR, and his passion for racing in general, this is the least NASCAR could do to honor him.

Coy Gibbs embodied racing and NASCAR. He wasn’t just the son of a team owner and the father of a talented driver. He worked within the Joe Gibbs Racing organization to produce winning teams and results. Coy also wasn’t just a suit, he knew what it was like to race in the sport. With experience in the Truck and Xfinity Series, he tried to hold his own with some of the best.

This is a tragic loss for the Gibbs family, organization, and for NASCAR. You can tell by looking at the JGR drivers, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Martin Truex Jr., that this is hard on everyone involved. This is usually a weekend of excitement and fun, but it will no doubt have a melancholy feel at best now.

NASCAR World Remembers Coy Gibbs

Online, there were tributes and stories, and sympathies shared in the wake of the Coy Gibbs news. Fans, drivers, and NASCAR executives put out statements in one way or another. From the CEO of NASCAR to a pair of JGR veterans and even Jimmie Johnson.

Kyle Busch, who races his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing today in Phoenix, looked very emotional before the start of the race. He has a lot on his mind already and this just adds to it. Has to be tough to drive that No. 18 today.

“Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken,” the two-time Cup Series champion said.

A tough day all around for NASCAR.

