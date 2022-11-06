ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Aaron Judge supports wife Samantha Bracksieck at NYC Marathon as free agency begins

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204LcZ_0j0y3nA400

Aaron Judge proudly supported his wife, Samantha Bracksieck , on Sunday, when she took part in the 2022 New York City Marathon on the first day of MLB free agency .

Joined by pal and Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Judge, 30, greeted his wife after she crossed the finish line, where they sweetly embraced.

Bracksieck, who married Judge in Hawaii last December, grinned from ear-to-ear in a series of photographs following the 26.2-mile journey through the boroughs.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bce4q_0j0y3nA400
Aaron Judge supports wife Samantha Bracksieck during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0717Sm_0j0y3nA400
Giancarlo Stanton (left) joins Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Getty Images

High-school sweethearts, Bracksieck has supported Judge throughout much of his MLB career, including the 2022 regular season, when he made history after breaking Roger Maris’ American League home run record .

Leading up to that memorable October day in Arlington, where Judge hit home run No. 62 against the Rangers, Bracksieck had joined Judge’s parents, Patty and Wayne, at several games in hopes of having a front-row seat to history.

Judge later thanked his loved ones for their unyielding support after he smashed his way into the MLB record books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nf0tI_0j0y3nA400
Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge share a sweet moment at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Getty Images

“Getting a chance to do this, with the team we’ve got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing … it’s been a great honor,” Judge said at the time.

Although Judge and the Yankees capped off the regular season with a playoff berth, they were swept in the ALCS by the Astros, who won the World Series on Saturday with a Game 6 victory over the Phillies.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFSGO_0j0y3nA400
Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge hold hands after he hits home run No. 62 on Oct. 4, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Pos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mC1SS_0j0y3nA400
The couple, who wed in December 2021, smiled after Aaron Judge's historic night on Oct. 4, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

With all eyes now on 2023, Yankees brass has made it clear they’d love to retain Judge .

“We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Friday at the team’s end-of-the-season press conference . “The career path he’s currently on is Hall-of-Fame like. [There would be] nothing better than to have him continue to man right field for us and impact us both on and off the field the way he has thus far.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Us Weekly

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Empire Sports Media

Mets mock trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, per MLB Insider

A trade package for the New York Mets involving MLB star Shohei Ohtani was recently proposed. Before reviewing the proposal, it was recently reported on by Greg Joyce of the New York Post that Mets general manager, Billy Eppler, had a lot to do with the recruiting of Ohtani to the Angeles in 2017. Knowing that certainly makes things fascinating. Could the relationship between Eppler and Ohtani lead the Mets to making a strong play?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22

Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy